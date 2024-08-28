Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 28 August, 2024

Lil Tecca To Headline First Ever Mass Registration For Clean Jobs In Detroit

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
348 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
275 entries in 23 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
233 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
448 entries in 26 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
221 entries in 20 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
237 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
192 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
332 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Eminem
227 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
378 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
666 entries in 27 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
406 entries in 22 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
183 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
249 entries in 18 charts
Lil Tecca To Headline First Ever Mass Registration For Clean Jobs In Detroit
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On September 17, 2024, Gen Z icon Lil Tecca will headline a landmark free event in Detroit, marking the first-ever mass registration of youth for clean jobs in U.S. history. Expected to draw a capacity crowd of 1,600 attendees, the free TradesForce concert will connect young people with high-paying skilled trade careers in Michigan's rapidly growing green building, EV and battery manufacturing, and clean energy sectors.

To celebrate, Lil Tecca-whose hit track "Ransom" has received over 1 billion plays on Spotify and over 400 million views on YouTube—will be performing a free concert at Royal Oak Music Theatre that the public can enter by opting in to learn more about local jobs in the skilled trades.

With more than 12,000 new jobs in EV, battery, clean energy, and green building sectors announced in Michigan over the past year, the state has become a leader in clean economy job growth, ranking third in the nation behind Georgia and South Carolina. Despite this growth, many Michiganders remain unaware of the diverse opportunities available in these emerging industries, particularly in skilled trades that offer six-figure salaries and career stability.

This free event, held in Detroit, aims to close that gap by making young people in the community aware of the range of careers available to them in EV and battery manufacturing, clean energy production, green building construction, and beyond. Attendees will be able to learn about these roles and how to pursue the training needed to enter the skilled trades.

The concert is part of a new collaboration between music industry partners, labor unions, industry leaders, and philanthropy to raise awareness about high-paid skilled trade careers in emerging U.S. green building, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy industries.

With significant investments flowing into Detroit's clean economy, this concert marks a critical step in ensuring the Detroit youth are first in line to take advantage of these new opportunities.

WHEN:
September 17, 2024
Doors: 6:30p
Showtime: 7:30p

WHERE:
Royal Oak Music Theatre
318 West 4th Street, Royal Oak, MI, 48067

WHY:
Detroit is leading the U.S. clean economy boom, with more than 12,000 new jobs announced since 2022. This event aims to connect young people with the incredible opportunities in Michigan's growing clean economy and help them access great careers that offer high pay, stable work, and real-world impact through the skilled trades.
www.tradesforce.org/events/detroit
www.tradesforce.org






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0039051 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0060272216796875 secs