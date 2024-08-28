Lil Tecca To Headline First Ever Mass Registration For Clean Jobs In Detroit





www.tradesforce.org New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On September 17, 2024, Gen Z icon Lil Tecca will headline a landmark free event in Detroit, marking the first-ever mass registration of youth for clean jobs in U.S. history. Expected to draw a capacity crowd of 1,600 attendees, the free TradesForce concert will connect young people with high-paying skilled trade careers in Michigan's rapidly growing green building, EV and battery manufacturing, and clean energy sectors.To celebrate, Lil Tecca-whose hit track " Ransom " has received over 1 billion plays on Spotify and over 400 million views on YouTube—will be performing a free concert at Royal Oak Music Theatre that the public can enter by opting in to learn more about local jobs in the skilled trades.With more than 12,000 new jobs in EV, battery, clean energy, and green building sectors announced in Michigan over the past year, the state has become a leader in clean economy job growth, ranking third in the nation behind Georgia and South Carolina. Despite this growth, many Michiganders remain unaware of the diverse opportunities available in these emerging industries, particularly in skilled trades that offer six-figure salaries and career stability.This free event, held in Detroit, aims to close that gap by making young people in the community aware of the range of careers available to them in EV and battery manufacturing, clean energy production, green building construction, and beyond. Attendees will be able to learn about these roles and how to pursue the training needed to enter the skilled trades.The concert is part of a new collaboration between music industry partners, labor unions, industry leaders, and philanthropy to raise awareness about high-paid skilled trade careers in emerging U.S. green building, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy industries.With significant investments flowing into Detroit's clean economy, this concert marks a critical step in ensuring the Detroit youth are first in line to take advantage of these new opportunities.WHEN: September 17, 2024Doors: 6:30pShowtime: 7:30pWHERE:Royal Oak Music Theatre318 West 4th Street, Royal Oak, MI, 48067WHY: Detroit is leading the U.S. clean economy boom, with more than 12,000 new jobs announced since 2022. This event aims to connect young people with the incredible opportunities in Michigan's growing clean economy and help them access great careers that offer high pay, stable work, and real-world impact through the skilled trades.www.tradesforce.org/events/detroitwww.tradesforce.org



