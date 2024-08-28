Top40-Charts.com
Prescription Songs - In Partnership With Disruptive Label - Announces Recent Signing Of Jaya
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Leading independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS, in partnership with Disruptive Label publishing, is excited to announce the recent signing of JAYA. The Nigerian artist, songwriter and producer, who was signed into the company by Prescription Songs VP of A&R Eddie Fourcell, blends Afrobeats, Amapiano, R&B, and pop into music with global appeal.

Inspired by artists such as Wiz Kid, Chris Brown, and Fela Kuti, Jaya's diverse style embodies the essence of Africa. From a young age, Jaya's musical journey began as a church drummer, evolving into a talented singer. In addition to his singing career, Jaya is a prolific songwriter, contributing his skills to renowned African artists like Asake, RunTown, Tiwa Savage, SkiiBii, Spinall, solidifying his role in the industry. Jaya was discovered and signed by Rob Jua, founder of Disruptive Label, from an impactful conversation on Instagram.

Since teaming up, Jaya has landed a placement on Da Baby's upcoming album, and is currently working on records for Oxlade, RunTown, Lion King 2, and a number of Nigeria's top acts. His versatility as a singer, songwriter, and producer positions him to leave a significant mark on both the Nigerian and global music scenes, shining a light on Nigeria's rich musical culture and creative potential.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Disruptive Label and Prescription Songs for my global publishing deal," says Jaya. "From day one, my mission has been to create Afro-global music while expanding as a multi-genre songwriter. Big thanks to Rob Jua and Eddie Fourcell for their belief in me—exciting times ahead!"

Fourcell adds, "Jaya is an incredible talent and as the world continues to embrace the amazing music and talent coming from Africa, I'm equally as excited to work alongside our team and Rob to help continue to develop and break the next global talent from Nigeria!"

With offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, Prescription Songs is an independent publisher representing some of today's top songwriters and producers across all genres of music and is responsible for some of the most recognizable songs of the last 20 years. Prescription Songs current and past roster includes extensive GRAMMY Award winners and nominees, multiple recipients of ASCAP and BMI Songwriter of the Year Awards, a winner of the VMA Push New Artist Award, a Spotify Secret Genius of the Year: Songwriter Award, a Hal David Starlight Award winner, iHeartRadio Producer of the Year and Spotify Artist To Watch talents. In 2023, the company charted in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 Publishing Corporations.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ijayamusic/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ijayamusic
X: https://twitter.com/ijayamusic
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/jaya/1617708283
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7r2trDcIAToRD31Vviq2KT
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOiQCLfCTT4adeIQ7Cws7hg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rxsongs
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rxsongs
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RXSongs






