Sabrina Carpenter Leads For No 1 UK Album



The 6th album from the US pocket rocket pop princess, Short n' Sweet is expected to net Sabrina her first chart-topping LP in the UK, also set to become her first-ever Top 40 album in the UK.

Sabrina currently leads her nearest competition 2:1 at the midweek mark.



Irish rock quintet Fontaines D.C. look to score their fourth consecutive Top 10 LP in the UK with Romance, the long-awaited follow-up to 2022's chart-topping Skinty Fia, this week (2).



Following news of their long-awaited reunion for a series of live dates across the UK and Ireland next year,







US country sensation







Alt-pop artist Cassyette will be hoping that debut album This World Fucking Sucks will become their first-ever album to chart in the UK, expected to debut at Number 22. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) She's working late...for her first UK Number 1 album! Sabrina Carpenter is proving herself to be one of 2024's biggest breakout acts, as Short n' Sweet is on track to top the UK Albums Chart this week.The 6th album from the US pocket rocket pop princess, Short n' Sweet is expected to net Sabrina her first chart-topping LP in the UK, also set to become her first-ever Top 40 album in the UK.Sabrina currently leads her nearest competition 2:1 at the midweek mark.Irish rock quintet Fontaines D.C. look to score their fourth consecutive Top 10 LP in the UK with Romance, the long-awaited follow-up to 2022's chart-topping Skinty Fia, this week (2).Following news of their long-awaited reunion for a series of live dates across the UK and Ireland next year, Oasis will no doubt see a huge surge in sales this week. As it stands, Liam and Noel Gallagher's newly reformed group has three records present in the Top 40; greatest hits collection Time Flies... (1994-2009) (14), (What's the Story) Morning Glory? (26) and debut album Definitely Maybe (31) which celebrates its 30th anniversary this week. Expect all three LPs to rise dramatically in the coming days. Travis Scott has issued his rare 2014 mixtape DAYS BEFORE RODEO onto streaming services for the first time ever to celebrate its 10th anniversary, with the record set to debut inside the UK Top 10 at Number 6.US country sensation Lainey Wilson is on track to claim her first ever UK Top 10 album with Whirlwind (9), another artist clearly reaping the rewards of the 2024 country boom here. One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson's LIVE album - comprising recordings from his 2024 Faith In The Future and Louis Tomlinson World Tour shows - is set to make its Top 40 debut at Number 11 following its release on physical formats. It's set to be the third Top 40 Albums Chart entry for the Doncaster lad.Alt-pop artist Cassyette will be hoping that debut album This World Fucking Sucks will become their first-ever album to chart in the UK, expected to debut at Number 22.



