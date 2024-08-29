The Last Dinner Party Announce Prelude To Ecstasy: Acoustics And Covers





17th November - 013 Poppodium, Tilburg New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Last Dinner Party are pleased to announce the 11th October arrival of Prelude To Ecstasy: Acoustics and Covers - a deluxe edition of their Mercury Prize-shortlisted debut which includes reimagined versions of the band's own songs alongside unique covers of their favourite tracks from other artists.The Last Dinner Party's cover of Sparks' 1974 single 'This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us' arrives alongside a tour montage video; made with footage shot over the band's recent trips to Japan, The United States and their recent performance at Reading Festival.A short Prelude To Ecstasy film will be screened at a Soho Cinema and live-streamed to The Last Dinner Party's YouTube channel on 12th September. Fans will have the opportunity to win tickets to the Leicester Square screening via the band's mailing list.To sum up the impact The Last Dinner Party have had, or simply to try and summarise the highlights of their last twelve months would inevitably be doing the band an injustice. With sell out tours across the globe, chart-bothering singles, a fastest-selling number one album by a debuting band for years, a Rising Star BRIT Award, BBC Sound of 2024 winners, reams of acclaim and now an inclusion on the Mercury Prize - Albums of the Year shortlist: you'd be hard pushed to liken it to any new artist introducing themselves within the last decade, perhaps further beyond. The wildest of rides.But amongst all the deafening noise stand five smart young musicians trying to ignore what they cannot control and instead leave a permanent impression out on the stages they'd always dreamed of performing on. A mesmerising, captivating live act, The Last Dinner Party started this journey honing their craft on the basement stages of London's grassroots venues and have been telling their story to bigger capacity rooms across the UK, Europe and the US ever since.Having commenced the summer with a spree of stellar festival appearances including Radio 1 Big Weekend, Primavera Sound, TRNSMT and a scene-stealing return to Glastonbury, The Last Dinner Party have now wrapped their debut run of shows in bassist Georgia's home country of Australia and an appearance at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival, before the band complete a collection of sold out dates on both sides of the Atlantic: culminating in 3 nights at London's Eventim Apollo.Britain's "most likely to" have emphatically become Britain's most in-demand, and Britain's most exciting.Pre-order Prelude To Ecstasy: Acoustics and Covers here: https://amzn.to/3yN0VhTPrelude To Ecstasy: Acoustics and Covers tracklisting:LP 1:Side APrelude to EcstasyBurn AliveCeaser On A TV ScreenThe Feminine UrgeOn Your SideBeautiful BoySide BGjuhaSinnerMy Lady of MercyPortrait of A Dead GirlNothing MatterMirrorLP 2:Side CCeaser On A TV Screen (Acoustic)Sinner (Acoustic)My Lady of Mercy (Acoustic)Nothing Matters (Live)Mirror (Live)Side DThis Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us (Cover)Up North (Cover)Wicked Game (Cover)Army Dreamers (Cover)The Last Dinner Party Live:18th September - The Telegraph Building, Belfast SOLD OUT20th September - O2 Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT21st September - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT23rd September - O2 City Hall, Newcastle SOLD OUT24th September - O2 Academy, Leeds SOLD OUT25th September - Octagon Centre, Sheffield SOLD OUT27th September - The LCR, UEA, Norwich SOLD OUT28th September - The Engine Shed, Lincoln SOLD OUT29th September - Tramshed, Cardiff SOLD OUT1st October - O2 Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT2nd October - Rock City, Nottingham SOLD OUT4th October - O2 Academy, Bristol SOLD OUT5th October - O2 Guildhall, Southampton SOLD OUT7th October - 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin SOLD OUT8th October - 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin SOLD OUT10th October - O2 Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT11th October - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT12th October - Mountford Hall, Liverpool SOLD OUT14th October - Corn Exchange, Cambridge SOLD OUT16th October - Eventim Apollo, London SOLD OUT17th October - Eventim Apollo, London SOLD OUT19th October - Eventim Apollo, London SOLD OUT28th October - L'Olympia, Paris SOLD OUT29th October - Cirque Royal, Brussels SOLD OUT31st October - Paradiso, Amsterdam SOLD OUT2nd November - E-Werk, Cologne SOLD OUT3rd November - TivoliVredenburg, Ultrecht SOLD OUT5th November - L'Épicerie Moderne, Lyon SOLD OUT6th November - Tonhalle, Munich7th November - Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin9th November - Inside Seaside Festival, Gdansk10th November - Sasazu, Prague12th November - MuseumsQuartier - Halle E, Vienna SOLD OUT13th November - X-TRA, Zurich14th November - Barezzi Festival @ Teatro Regio, Parma16th November - Rockhal Club, Luxembourg17th November - 013 Poppodium, Tilburg



