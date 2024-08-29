3X Grammy Winner Samara Joy Announces New Studio Album 'Portrait,' Due Out October 11, 2024





Co-produced by Joy and veteran trumpeter/bandleader and multi-Grammy winner Brian Lynch, the 8-song collection showcases a synergistic approach to arranging and the intimate, soulful chemistry she's developed with her touring band, an egalitarian octet featuring trumpeter Jason Charos, trombonist Donavan Austin, saxophonists



The album was tracked in streamlined sessions - just two or three takes of each tune - at one of jazz's most hallowed sites, Van Gelder Studio. Portrait highlights Joy's prowess as a lyricist, with new arrangements that meld her thoughtful lyrics with music by Charles Mingus, Sun Ra and more. The album also features vibrant interpretations of standards, including new arrangements "You Stepped Out of a Dream" (out now) and "Autumn Nocturne." The tracklist ultimately proves that the vocal-jazz repertoire can still break new ground while nodding to jazz history.



Through Portrait, Joy not only pays homage to her jazz idols but also embraces her rich musical heritage and diverse influences. The album stands as a testament to her growth and the profound connection within her band—a group she hopes will continue to evolve together for years to come.



"A well of inspiration that never runs dry because of the different streams that flow in, constantly pouring into the main source. That's what comes to mind when I think of this project and the musicians who created it with me," says Joy of the project. "Eight musicians, eight fresh perspectives and musical backgrounds - all joined together in a context designed for growth and exploration. Designed to put our pens and minds to work creating music inspired by many but still uniquely our own. Because of the incredible depth of musicianship and creativity infused into the sound of this band, I'm honored to be able to present Portrait, shaped after a year of development and revision on the road."



Joy will tour across the US for the remainder of 2024, including Fall headline dates in California, Arizona, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and more, followed by Joy's "A Joyful Holiday" Tour in December. Please find all announced tour dates below and via https://www.samarajoy.com/



Samara Joy 2024 Tour Dates:

August 30 - Washington, DC - DC Jazz Fest

August 31 - Charleston, SC - Low Country Jazz Festival













October 13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theater

October 15 - Clemson, SC - Clemson University Brooks Center

October 17 - Birmingham, AL - Alys Stephens Center

October 18 - Athens, GA - U of GA Hodgson Concert Hall

October 20 - Tallahassee, FL - Lee Hall

October 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

October 23 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center

October 27 - Baton Rouge, LA - River Center Perf Arts Theater

October 30 -Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

October 31 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theatre

November 7 - Red Bank, NJ - NJ Count Basie Center

November 9 - Purchase, NY - Purchase College

December 3 - Penn State, PA - University Park*

December 4 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center*

December 6 - Richmond, VA - Altria*

December 8 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre*

December 10 - Baltimore, MD - Murphy Fine Arts Center*

December 11 - Bowie, MD - Bowie

December 14 - Storrs, CT - Jorgensen Center*

December 16 - Albany, NY - The Egg*

December 17 - Buffalo, NY - U Of Buffalo Center For The Arts*

December 19 - Detroit, MI -

December 20 - Chicago, IL -

December 22 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre*

December 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Verizon Hall*

*"A Joyful Holiday" Tour Dates



Portrait Tracklist:

1. You Stepped Out Of A

2. Reincarnation Of A Lovebird [6:28]

3. Autumn Nocturne [3:47]

4. Peace of Mind /

5. A Fool In Love (Is Called A Clown) [4:48]

6. No More Blues [5:46]

7. Now And Then (In Remembrance Of…) [6:28]

8. Day By Day [4:58]



A native of the Bronx,



Portrait also spotlights her burgeoning gifts as a lyricist, in ingenious arrangements that meld her thoughtful words with music by Charles Mingus, Sun Ra and her late mentor Barry Harris.



