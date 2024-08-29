Rising Rap Star Shareef Connects With Kwazii For Boisterous New Single "Bad Meets Evil"





About the new single, Shareef says, "I'm super excited about this record coming out with Kwazii - he is a dear friend of mine and someone I really respect as an artist. We had a blast making this song, which derived from having so much fun together in the studio. I think you can hear it in the record and see it in the video."



Kwazii adds, "It was a great experience working with Shareef. We've been good friends for a while now, so the synergy was natural. We got in the booth and it was like an old kung fu film, every line delivered with precision."



"Bad Meets Evil" is produced by KTOE (Megan Thee Stallion, Jazz Cartier) and Desro (Lil Durk, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, NLE Choppa). Shareef exudes confidence and swagger as he opens the track, "Locked in, can't nobody take me out my zone, baby I'm boxed in / They know I'm the sh-t in every room I ever walked in." He flows seamlessly back-and-forth with Kwazii, who provides instant quotable lyrics, "Never mentioned that she had a kid, move the car seat," and "Got them all natural curves, I can tell you do Pilates."



The music video, released today, was inspired by Def Jam Vendetta and shows Shareef and Kwazii facing off in a boxing ring as they throw their best bars at one another in a rap battle. It features cameos from notable Toronto-based creators, including Plushh and Snowd4y. Plushh, who plays the ring announcer, is best known for her viral videos across social media, for her unmistakable Toronto accent, and her famous line, "You're sick to my stomach, fam." Snowd4y, who plays a ringside commentator, is best known for his viral "Wah Gwan Delilah" song this year - a comical cover of "Hey There Delilah" by the Plain White T's - which Drake remixed and performed recently at PARTYNEXTDOOR's Toronto concert this month.



Shareef has been steadily building his catalog with hard-hitting bangers since the beginning of this year, and he plans to continue his prolific streak. Next week, the 21-year-old Sudanese Canadian rapper will perform live at various venues as part of the St-Roch XP festival in Québec City. He previously showed off his live show as support for 24kGoldn during the Toronto stop of his Growing Pains tour, and during Canadian Music Week for The Feldman Agency's showcase.



The Toronto-based rapper, known affectionately as Currly, is recognized across various corners of the internet due to his viral videos on social media, building an engaged following of close to a million people with over 25 million likes. He aims to represent his home country of Sudan with pride, putting the country on his back while also embodying the new generation of Toronto's triumphant hip-hop scene.



Referring to his music as "unseriously serious", Shareef quips about life, relationships, and whatever else comes to mind over addictive beats, taking inspiration from all aspects of his life without forcing anything. Imagine if your funniest friend in the group chat had a mic, nimble one-liners, and the bravado of a seasoned performer - that's Shareef. You can't help but join in on the fun.



By popular demand, the budding Sudanese Canadian superstar, Shareef, brings his talents from social media to our airwaves. No surprise there as he's amassed close to a million followers and over 25 million likes across social platforms. Now, the hip-hop artist is ready to transform the Toronto rap game. Imagine if your funniest friend in the group chat had a mic, nimble one-liners, and the bravado of a seasoned performer, that's Shareef. You can't help but join in the fun. Unafraid and unpredictable, Shareef introduced us to his world on "OMG! Freestyle" in February 2024 and continues his momentum with "Bad Meets Evil" out now.



