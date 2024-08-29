Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 29 August, 2024

Ethan Buckner Releases New Single 'Wavering'

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
348 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
275 entries in 23 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
233 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
448 entries in 26 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
221 entries in 20 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
237 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
192 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
332 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Eminem
227 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
378 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
666 entries in 27 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
406 entries in 22 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
183 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
249 entries in 18 charts
Ethan Buckner Releases New Single 'Wavering'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie folk/pop troubadour Ethan Buckner releases his electrifying new single, "Wavering." The driving, rhythmic indie anthem is a pulse-quickening exploration of anxiety and indecision, brought to life by a stellar lineup of musical talent and a production team that knows how to capture lightning in a bottle.

Buckner's inspiration for "Wavering" is as compelling as the track itself. In late January 2022, a sudden, terrifying vision loss episode left him grappling with constant migraines and vertigo for eight weeks. Amidst this ordeal, Ethan found solace in the natural beauty of the Santa Monica mountains, Venice Beach, and the familiar embrace of his guitar. It was during one of these reflective sunsets on the beach that "Wavering" was born in a burst of creative fervor.

The song is a deeply personal exploration of his lifelong struggle with chronic anxiety, rooted in traumatic teenage experiences. The song reflects the internal battle of seeking meaning and certainty in a world fraught with chaos, both external and internal. Buckner's twenties were marked by risk-taking and boundary-pushing, often leaving him questioning his choices and searching for reassurance. "Wavering" captures this tumultuous journey, offering listeners a raw, introspective look into his soul.

The decision to highlight "Wavering" as a standout single from his upcoming LP, Treading Water, was a no-brainer. The track's production, helmed by Grammy nominee Justin Glasco (Paris Paloma, The Lone Bellow), showcases the vulnerability and explosive energy that define Ethan's music. With intricate guitar riffs, asynchronous synths, pianos, and harmonies, the song is a masterclass in blending raw emotion with musical sophistication. The collaboration features guitarist Brandon Walters (Lord Huron), vocalist and synth player Debbie Neigher (Demi Lovato, Marina), and Ethan's brother, drummer Matt Buckner, bringing the full band experience to life.

Ethan Buckner, an LA indie folk/pop troubadour and activist, has lived through harrowing experiences such as being detained by the Egyptian military, repelling off a highway bridge in protest, and chaining himself to the Oakland police department, and much more. His debut LP, Treading Water, produced by Grammy nominee Justin Glasco, explores deeply personal and collective struggles through a blend of intimate and anthemic moments. Ethan's music, which includes contributions from renowned musicians like Brandon Walters and Debbie Neigher, serves as a means to process trauma and triumph. His debut single, "Eyes on the Prize," premiered at the March to End Fossil Fuels in Manhattan. Buckner was a core organizer of the event - originally expecting around 5k, the event ended up attracting over 75k people, marking the beginning of a whirlwind year of touring and releases. Ethan's activism, particularly his work with communities against big oil, deeply influences his music, reflecting his belief in a just world despite tumultuous times.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.2787211 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0040638446807861 secs