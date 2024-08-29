Sabaton To Premiere The Tour To End All Tours Concert Film





Recorded specifically for the big screen, 'The Tour To End All Tours' film showcases SABATON's legendary stage show that is like no other in the world. A spectacle that makes for an immersive cinema experience, the band create an unforgettable live performance complete with astounding pyrotechnics, captivating visuals, and their iconic sound. To check screenings / buy tickets for this incredible one-off music cinema event that is a must-see for rock fans across the UK will be available from SABATON.FILM



Filmed during their European Tour at Amsterdam's iconic Ziggo Dome Venue in 2023, this electrifying concert film captures the essence of SABATON'S monumental stage presence.​



The film also showcases the band's ability to tell historical tales through heavy metal, as several of their songs and albums take influence from historical events such as wars, and significant battles.



​This is evident in both their stage design, incorporating military props as well as actors during their performances.



​'The Tour To End All Tours' called in the UK in 2023 across arenas to rave reviews, with Metal Hammer stating: 'Monsters, tanks and massive anthems - Sabaton's The Tour To End All Tours represents everything brilliant about metal…'​



Once the tour had ended, SABATON launched their "History Rocks" initiative; a museum charity project which revolved around the global premiere of their animated historical film 'The War To End All Wars - The Movie', and screened across 140 museums in 30 countries.



With sold-out arenas, quadruple-platinum sales, and a legion of loyal fans spanning the globe, SABATON bring their bombastic live experience to cinemas in the UK. From the heart-pounding energy to the immersive stage design featuring military props and historical themes, every moment in 'The Tour To End All Tours' concert film is a testament to the band's unparalleled showmanship.​ Watch the trailer below.



In over two decades since their launch, five-piece Swedish metallers SABATON have carved out a reputation as one of the hardest working bands in the business - gaining a legion of loyal fans across the globe, delivering ten highly-rated studio albums (including two certified platinum-sellers), and scoring multiple industry award wins and nominations… not to mention launching their own annual festival and cruise.​



Combining soaring power riffs with vocalist Joakim Brodén's instantly-recognisable gruff baritone, the band refuses to be simply slotted into a genre. Fans need only know them as SABATON: the heavy metal band that sings of real life wars and the people who played a part in them - of gruelling campaigns and dazzling acts of bravery, of magnificent victories and touching personal struggles - true stories more fantastic than any fiction.



SABATON are perhaps best known for their electrifying live concerts, combining accomplished musical performances and a finely-crafted stage show - including their full-sized tank drum-riser - with energy and laughter. The band has headlined as far afield as North America, Australia and Japan, regularly fills arenas, and perform in top-billed slots at festivals across Europe.



​The band has earned eight Metal Hammer/Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. GRAMMY) as Best



Heavy Metal band. Sabaton has also accumulated more than two billion streams across all streaming platforms.​SABATON are hugely popular on streaming platforms; not just in the Metal genre where they top the average streams per listener, but also across further commercial genres where their average stream per listener surpasses the likes of Dua Lipa, David Guetta and Shakira.




