UK Singer/Songwriter Sadie Jemmett Announces The Re-Release Of The Blacksmith's Girl, On Spotify

Sadie Jemmett is a British singer-songwriter known for her evocative lyrics, compelling storytelling, and rich, folk-inspired sound. With a background in theatre and an undeniable passion for music, Sadie has spent years honing her craft, leading up to the release of her debut album, The Blacksmith's Girl. Her work has been celebrated for its emotional depth and authenticity, making her an essential voice on the independent music scene. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed UK singer-songwriter Sadie Jemmett is thrilled to announce the re-release of her debut album, The Blacksmith's Girl, now available for streaming on Spotify and across all major digital platforms.The Blacksmith's Girl was released initially on Judy Collins's Wildflower Records in 2012 to critical acclaim.Showcasing her trademark blend of original, heartfelt lyrics and melodic storytelling, The Blacksmith's Girl is an intimate journey through Sadie's formative life experiences, capturing the essence of love, loss, resilience, and hope."I've poured my heart and soul into this album," says Sadie Jemmett. "Each song tells a story, and I hope listeners can find something that speaks to them, whether it's a melody, a lyric, or the emotions behind the music."The album's title track, The Blacksmith's Girl, sets the tone. An imaginative ballad of resilience, reflecting Sadie's ability to convey emotionally raw and honest storytelling through her words and music. Other standout tracks include Up on The Heath. This love song calls her special someone onto Hampstead Heath, inviting them to 'stand still ' with her and ' watch the city crawl beneath our feet… try to beat these blues away.' It also features renowned musician and producer Ed Harcourt and Gorillaz drummer Cass Browne.The BlackSmith's Girl was recorded and mixed in Los Angeles by American Grammy Award-winning record producer, the late David Bianco.Exploring universal themes of the human condition that resonate with listeners worldwide, Sadie's music has already garnered her a dedicated fan base. The Blacksmith's Girl is set to solidify her place on the contemporary music scene.The album is now being released digitally on TwoUpTwoDown Records and distributed by Absolute.This classic album has stood the test of time, and we are delighted to introduce it to a new audience across all the major streaming platforms, available from 6 September 2024.Since moving to France in 2021, Sadie has been composing music for film and theatre, which led to an offer to become artistic director of the iconic Anglo-French company Footsbarn Theatre. With several projects in development, Sadie continues to write songs, play live shows, and record new music for release in 2025. For more information about Sadie Jemmett, her music, and upcoming tour dates, please visit [sadiejemmett.com] or follow her on social media @SadieJemmett.Sadie Jemmett is a British singer-songwriter known for her evocative lyrics, compelling storytelling, and rich, folk-inspired sound. With a background in theatre and an undeniable passion for music, Sadie has spent years honing her craft, leading up to the release of her debut album, The Blacksmith's Girl. Her work has been celebrated for its emotional depth and authenticity, making her an essential voice on the independent music scene.



