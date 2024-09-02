Grimaze Talks New Album "The Heart Of A Collapsing Star," Band Evolution, And Future Endeavors





Past and Origins

Grimaze has been active in the Bulgarian metal scene since 2013. Tell us how the band initially came together and what inspired your unique sound.

We came together as a group of friends playing music for fun. We didn't plan to play metal at all. The heaviest covers songs we did were Black Sabbath's. The riffs we were jamming during rehearsals got heavier and heavier and the genre sort of picked us out.



Playing metal live is an immersive and intense experience like nothing else. We liked it so much that we turned it into a lifestyle. We have toured all over Europe with many great bands like Decapitated.



Over the years, Grimaze has gone through several lineup changes. How have these changes influenced the band's musical direction and dynamics?

The core of the band remains the same since the beginning - the guitars and vocals. We split with our drummer in 2020 which made us take a break from touring which was hard for us. The split did not influence Grimaze's music a lot, as Melina is composing most of the drum parts anyway.



Your 2018 album "Planet Grimaze" received positive feedback within the metal community. How do you feel that album shaped the band's identity and trajectory?

Planet Grimaze represents the essence of our musical self in its raw unrefined state. We feel it provides a clear picture for the direction we will most probably explore in our next releases.





Current Release: "The Heart of a Collapsing Star"

Congratulations on the upcoming release of your new album, "The Heart of a Collapsing Star"! How does this album differ from your previous work regarding theme, sound, and production?

We see "The Heart of a Collapsing Star" as a concept album. All songs are different parts of the same story. We created this album as one piece whereas Planet Grimaze had a more fragmented creative process. We believe we improved our skills a lot with this release in terms of musicianship, composition and production. The Heart of a Collapsing Star was produced by Daniel Bergstrand which was a great experience for us. We loved working with him and we are very happy with the sound we achieved. It was much different with Planet Grimaze which we produced ourselves. We struggled a lot with that production. Maybe our bass player is the only person who did not cry out of desperation during the production of Planet Grimaze.



The album title "The Heart of a Collapsing Star" evokes powerful imagery. What is the significance behind this title, and how does it reflect the themes explored in the album?

We all love how this title tells the whole story of the album in just a few words. "The Heart of a Collapsing Star" reflects on the relationship between the micro and macro cosmos. Powerful human emotions are being experienced by fierce natural forces to depict the intensity through which one goes on the spiritual path.



Can you share some insights into the creative process behind the new album? How long did it take to write and record, and what were some of your biggest challenges?

It took us two years to write the album and 5 months for recording and production. The foundations of the songs were born spontaneously and quickly but then the details took us months and months to perfect. The biggest challenge was to find a drummer to record the album. We asked several technical drummers and they all struggled with it. We are very grateful to Janne Jaloma who went through the pain of learning and recording this album.



You've already released two singles, "Gripping The Spirit" and "Cosmic Solitude." How do these tracks represent the overall vibe of the album? Are they indicative of your direction with the rest of the songs?

We believe that "



Lyrically, what are some of the main themes you explore in "The Heart of a Collapsing Star"? Are there any personal or philosophical influences that shaped the writing process?

The album follows the spiritual quest of the lyricist. It is something that each person needs to discover for themselves. We will be happy if our album inspires or aids someone in this direction.



Future Plans

With the new album release on the horizon, what are Grimaze's plans for promoting it? Are there any music videos, special releases, or other content fans can look forward to?

We are already working on the first music video and we are excited about it. We'd also love it to go back on tour.



How will the band evolve in the next few years? Are there any new musical directions or projects you're excited to explore?

We gathered so much skill and experience from working on "The Heart of a Collapsing Star" that we are now excited to start a new album and see where it all takes us. We are already playing with a couple of ideas but the current release is a lot of work promotion wise, so we need some closure with it in order to be able to be fully creative and free for another one.



Given your experience in the metal scene, what advice would you give to up-and-coming metal bands trying to carve out their path in the industry?

Please, let metal stay metal. Don't do pop music with metal elements and call it metal. It is killing the genre

As Grimaze prepares to unleash "The Heart of a Collapsing Star," it’s clear that their passion for metal and dedication to their craft remain as strong as ever. With plans for new music videos, upcoming tours, and even more creative projects on the horizon, the band is poised to continue making waves in the metal scene. Grimaze’s journey is a testament to their resilience and commitment to staying true to the genre they love, offering a beacon of inspiration for both fans and aspiring musicians alike. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since their formation in 2013, Grimaze has become a formidable presence in the Bulgarian metal scene, known for their powerful blend of death, groove, and progressive metal. With their latest album, "The Heart of a Collapsing Star," set to release on September 1st, the band reflects on their journey, the evolution of their sound, and the challenges they've faced along the way. In this exclusive interview, Grimaze opens up about their origins, the creative process behind their new album, and their plans for the future.We came together as a group of friends playing music for fun. We didn't plan to play metal at all. The heaviest covers songs we did were Black Sabbath's. The riffs we were jamming during rehearsals got heavier and heavier and the genre sort of picked us out.Playing metal live is an immersive and intense experience like nothing else. We liked it so much that we turned it into a lifestyle. We have toured all over Europe with many great bands like Decapitated.The core of the band remains the same since the beginning - the guitars and vocals. We split with our drummer in 2020 which made us take a break from touring which was hard for us. The split did not influence Grimaze's music a lot, as Melina is composing most of the drum parts anyway.Planet Grimaze represents the essence of our musical self in its raw unrefined state. We feel it provides a clear picture for the direction we will most probably explore in our next releases.We see "The Heart of a Collapsing Star" as a concept album. All songs are different parts of the same story. We created this album as one piece whereas Planet Grimaze had a more fragmented creative process. We believe we improved our skills a lot with this release in terms of musicianship, composition and production. The Heart of a Collapsing Star was produced by Daniel Bergstrand which was a great experience for us. We loved working with him and we are very happy with the sound we achieved. It was much different with Planet Grimaze which we produced ourselves. We struggled a lot with that production. Maybe our bass player is the only person who did not cry out of desperation during the production of Planet Grimaze.We all love how this title tells the whole story of the album in just a few words. "The Heart of a Collapsing Star" reflects on the relationship between the micro and macro cosmos. Powerful human emotions are being experienced by fierce natural forces to depict the intensity through which one goes on the spiritual path.It took us two years to write the album and 5 months for recording and production. The foundations of the songs were born spontaneously and quickly but then the details took us months and months to perfect. The biggest challenge was to find a drummer to record the album. We asked several technical drummers and they all struggled with it. We are very grateful to Janne Jaloma who went through the pain of learning and recording this album.We believe that " Gripping the Spirit " and " Cosmic Solitude " represent the album well in terms of the overall feeling and vibe.The album follows the spiritual quest of the lyricist. It is something that each person needs to discover for themselves. We will be happy if our album inspires or aids someone in this direction.We are already working on the first music video and we are excited about it. We'd also love it to go back on tour.We gathered so much skill and experience from working on "The Heart of a Collapsing Star" that we are now excited to start a new album and see where it all takes us. We are already playing with a couple of ideas but the current release is a lot of work promotion wise, so we need some closure with it in order to be able to be fully creative and free for another one.Please, let metal stay metal. Don't do pop music with metal elements and call it metal. It is killing the genre



