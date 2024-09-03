12-Time Grammy Winner John Legend Will Bring His Concert 'An Evening With John Legend' To Hong Kong This Fall!





AXA x WONDERLAND is located at the northwestern part of the West Kowloon Cultural District, covering an area of approximately 150,000 square feet. The venue includes a large stage, dining facilities, mobile restrooms, and 200 outdoor parking spaces, with a capacity for 10,000 seated or 15,000 standing guests. The venue has hosted over 50 large-scale concerts, entertainment, cultural, and family recreation activities, promoting the development of arts, entertainment, and sports. It is the best choice for outdoor performances and events. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) American singer-songwriter John Legend is set to return to Hong Kong after a six-year hiatus. Presented by Willow, co-presented by GREELIV and ADEM, and powered by Yiu Wing Live Company, John Legend will hold the concert AXA Presents: "An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs And Stories in Hong Kong" on 4th October, 2024 at AXA x WONDERLAND, spending an unforgettable Happy Friday with fans It promises to be a soulful and emotional experience up close with the legendary artist.The 12-time Grammy Award winner is only the 13th artist to achieve the prestigious EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) and the first Black male, and second youngest recipient of the EGOT, showing his extraordinary talent across multiple disciplines. John Legend began his musical career working behind the scenes for other artists, he worked as a session musician in playing piano and backing vocalist initially for the likes of Jay Z and Alicia Keys and Kanye West. In 2004, after signing with Kanye West's record company GOOD Music, John Legend shot to fame by releasing his debut album, Get Lifted, which received double platinum certification and spawned his first hit song, " Ordinary People ", thereby massive fan base around the world. Over nearly 30-year career, John Legend has distributed numerous classic songs, including "All of Me", " Love Me Now ", ' Glory', and "You & I (Nobody in the World)". It's likely that one of his songs is already part of your playlist.As early as 2007, John Legend first connected with Hong Kong when he performed his debut concert here, drawing a large crowd of fans even as a rising star. 11years later, now a music legend, he returned to Hong Kong for a second time to hold "Darkness and Light Tour", captivating audiences once again with his stage presence and continuous pursuit of musical innovation. Those who have experienced John Legend live must being mesmerized by his expressive voice and flowing piano performances. This October, John Legend is going to Hong Kong for the third time, and Fans are on the tiptoe of expectation."An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs And Stories in Hong Kong" will take place on 4th October, 2024 at 8PM, offering VIP seats, standard seats, and standing tickets, priced at HKD 1,880, HKD 1,380, and HKD 780 respectively. Hang Seng Mastercard holderscan enjoy priority booking from 11AM on Monday, 9thSeptember, 2024 to 11:59PM on Tuesday, 10thSeptember, 2024. Tickets will go on public sale on KLOOK at 11AM on Wednesday, 11th September, 2024. Do not miss out the "LEGENDARY" show!AXA x WONDERLAND is located at the northwestern part of the West Kowloon Cultural District, covering an area of approximately 150,000 square feet. The venue includes a large stage, dining facilities, mobile restrooms, and 200 outdoor parking spaces, with a capacity for 10,000 seated or 15,000 standing guests. The venue has hosted over 50 large-scale concerts, entertainment, cultural, and family recreation activities, promoting the development of arts, entertainment, and sports. It is the best choice for outdoor performances and events.



