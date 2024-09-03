Top40-Charts.com
03 September, 2024

Oasis's "Definitely Maybe" Set To Return To Nο 1 On UK Albums Chart

Oasis's "Definitely Maybe" Set To Return To Nο 1 On UK Albums Chart
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oasis look set to dominate this week's UK Albums Chart following the announcement of their 2025 reunion shows.
As it turns 30, Oasis's iconic debut Definitely Maybe tracks for a return to the top for the first time in as many years with the release of its 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, predicted to lift four spots. The record includes previously-unreleased demos from the group's original Monnow Valley and Sawmills Studios sessions across brand-new physical and digital formats. To date, Definitely Maybe has spent a total of 556 weeks in the Top 100.

Meanwhile, the band's 2009 hits compilation Time Flies… (1994-2009) is expected to jump one (2), while second studio LP should hold in the Top 5 (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (5).

Further down, The Masterplan is expected to vault 63 to Number 35, as the group's third record Be Here Now looks to rebound 49 back into the Top 40, at Number 37 midweek.

This comes as Noel and Liam Gallagher also enter the race for this week's UK No 1 single, with 1994 single Live Forever taking on a trio of Sabrina Carpenter hits for the trophy.

Meanwhile, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds could earn a seventh Top 10 album, with latest record Wild God (3) tracking to become their highest-charting LP in eight years.

English rock four-piece Wunderhorse, comprising Jacob Slater, Jamie Staples, Pete Woodin and Harry Fowler, hope to net a career-best with their second full-length work Midas (6). Meanwhile, U2's ZOO TV Live in Dublin 1993 EP could net the band a 22nd Top 40 LP (15).

Nevada natives Palaye Royale, made up of Remington Leith, Sabastian Danzing and Emerson Barrett, look to score a career-best with Death or Glory this week (19), following the success of 2022 record Fever Dream (37).

London-born producer Jon Hopkins could earn a second Top 40 album with RITUAL (20) and, finally, English indie-folk artist Paris Paloma is set to make her Albums Chart debut with first full-length release Cacophony (40).






