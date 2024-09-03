Simply Red Announce Soul II Soul As Very Special Guests On UK Tour 2025





myticket.co.uk/artists/simply-red New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailed as one of the most successful live bands to ever come out of the UK, legendary soul and pop band Simply Red* today inject an additional buzz of sensational soul into their forthcoming 40th Anniversary 2025 UK & Ireland Arena Tour, as they announce that Soul II Soul** will be their very special guests for the two London dates of their tour next Autumn. Soul II Soul will appear on 9 & 10 October at London's O2 Arena.It's been 35 years since Soul II Soul shot to the top of the UK Charts with their debut No1 'Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)', and now the Funki Dreds are celebrating by joining the highly anticipated Simply Red 40th Anniversary 2025 Arena Tour - fusing Mick Hucknall's iconic chart-busting blue-eyed soul with Soul II Soul's deep rooted distinctive bass vibes."The collective and I are looking forward to be joining Mick Hucknall and Simply Red in London as part of their 40th Anniversary 2025 UK & Ireland Arena Tour," comments Jazzie B, founding member of Soul II Soul. "Mick Hucknall Simply Red have been a part of my musical landscape, looking forward to making the soulful connection ""Simply Red are delighted to be welcoming Soul II Soul to our London shows at The O2 Arena for our 2025 UK tour as our very special guests," comments Mick Hucknall. "Fans can expect to hear all their favourite Simply Red tracks from 1985 to the present, and enjoy a memorable night celebrating the incredible journey that we've been on together over the past four decades."Few bands have enjoyed the success and longevity of Simply Red. With over 60 million albums sold worldwide, five UK #1 albums, 2 billion streams across streaming platforms worldwide, and over 1.2 million YouTube subscribers, Simply Red remain one of the UK's most successful and well-loved bands. Their 1991 classic 'Stars' was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe, and all 13 of Simply Red's studio albums, including their latest release 'Time', have been UK Top 10's.Mick Hucknall formed Simply Red in 1985 working-class Manchester, and enjoyed early success with first single 'Money's Too Tight To Mention' and the Brit Award-nominated album 'Picture Book' (the first of 13 nominations, and 3 Brit Award wins). This was followed by a decade of superstardom and global hits. Today Simply Red continue to sell out tours across the globe. Their live show is renowned for its exceptional quality, with Mick Hucknall long-established as one of the great vocalists of contemporary music.To celebrate this impressive 40-year milestone, Simply Red head back out on the road in 2025, telling the musical story of Simply Red so far - from 'Picture Book' to 'Time', and everything in between.Tour dates:23/09/2025 Belfast SS Arena24/09/2025 Dublin 3 Arena26/09/2025 Leeds First Direct Arena27/09/2025 Manchester Co-Op Live28/09/2025 Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena30/09/2025 Sheffield Utilita Arena01/10/2025 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena03/10/2025 Liverpook M&S Bank Arena04/10/2025 Birmingham Utilita Arena05/10/2025 Cardiff Utilita Arena07/10/2025 Brighton Brighton Centre09/10/2025 London The O2 (with Soul II Soul)10/10/2025 London The O2 (with Soul II Soul)Soul II Soul are confirmed as very special guests for Simply Red's London Dates of their 2025 UK & Ireland Arena Tour. Simply Red are an English soul and pop band formed by lead singer and songwriter, Mick Hucknall, in Manchester in 1985. They have released thirteen studio albums, from 'Picture Book' (1985) through to 'Time' (2023), all of which have peaked within the top ten on the UK Album Chart with the albums 'A New Flame' (1989), 'Stars' (1991), 'Life' (1995) and 'Blue' (1998), along with their Greatest Hits album (1996) all reaching No1. Their 1991 album 'Stars' is one of the best-selling albums in the UK.Soul II Soul: Founded by Jazzie B, Soul II Soul's popularity soared as they stormed into the UK Top 5 charts with hits like 'Keep On Movin' and 'Back To Life' catapulting them into the global spotlight and solidifying their status as household names. Evolving from a soundsystem DJ collective, Soul II Soul expanded into a remarkable 25-piece band , earning an iconic status globally. Their impact transcends borders, with their albums selling over 10 million copies in more than 35 territories. Jazzie B's production contributions have been accredited on over 35 million albums across 100 territories, showcasing his versatility through collaborations with a diverse range of artists including his close friend James Brown, Sinead O'Connor, Nas, and Destiny's Child. Soul II Soul's magnetic presence has commanded stages in over 20 countries, captivating audiences in renowned arenas such as London's Wembley and New York's Universal Amphitheatre . In recognition of their immense talent, they were awarded two Grammy Awards and three Soul Train Awards, while Jazzie B received honours from the NAACP and was granted keys to several cities across the United States.www.simplyred.comsoul2soul.co.ukmyticket.co.uk/artists/simply-red



