RnB 03 September, 2024

KaShe Releases Her New Single 'My Soul'

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
352 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
235 entries in 20 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
223 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
452 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
668 entries in 27 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
239 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
409 entries in 22 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
380 entries in 26 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
185 entries in 21 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
278 entries in 23 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
252 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
240 entries in 16 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
181 entries in 3 charts
Gata Only
Floyymenor & Cris MJ
278 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Pop and Hip-Hop vocalist, songwriter, composer, and artist KaShe has announced her forthcoming new single "My Soul". The single and video is due for release via all digital streaming platforms on new music Tuesday, September 2nd, 2024.

Born and raised in Chicago, IL. This emerging artist is earning her stripes as a seasoned writer and performer. She is true to her craft and a hard worker. KaShe draws her writing skills from her past experiences and the dreams for her future and hearts' desires. Music is her life, and she shares deep thoughts in the lyrics and melodies of this single "My Soul".

The new single "My Soul", KaShe shares; "I've always been the type of person that chooses to see the glass as half full rather than half empty", KaShe notes; "I love working with other talented creative people, it brings out creativity and the magic seems to take over as we collectively put our ideas together. "My Soul" has special meaning to me as a writer and artist.

This song allowed me to feel so alive and full of purpose. I'm happy with the way it came together and cannot wait for music lovers to hear and experience it".

The meaning of KaShe' song "My Soul", she states "although life can be hard at times, there are many lessons that can be learned to help make life easier. If you do things to help others and prove yourself, good results will happen". She loves music with all her soul, so to her it's a metaphor for how hard she's working at being the next big artist.

KaShe has interests in St. Jude and other organizations that help with the cure of cancer, as her late father died from this horrible disease. She also shares a passion for the Special Olympics as she has personally volunteered to help and has a sister with special needs whom she has taken care of and is certified to do so.

KaShe firmly believes, "It takes mistakes to live and learn!"
"Stay on your grind, and you'll be fine".






