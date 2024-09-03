Big Sean Releases 6th Studio Album "Better Me Than You"





With Better Me Than You, Sean takes the listener through a 21-track journey toward self-exploration, responsibility, and coming to terms with (while enjoying) the complexity and wonder of the human experience. As he previously explained on X (formerly known as Twitter), four pillars act as the album's compass represented by a spectrum of color: during the creation of the album Sean went through the PRESSURE (red) that gave him the CLARITY (aqua blue) to gain FOCUS (green) that brought him HAPPINESS (yellow gold).



To celebrate the album's release, the GRAMMY Museum®'s "A Conversation With Big Sean" at their Clive Davis Theater takes place tonight for a sold-out evening of conversation about the new album, his creative process, and more.



Next week, Complex LA will be hosting an exclusive pop-up on Thursday,



BETTER ME THAN YOU TRACK LIST:

1. Pressure (Intro)

2. Iconic

3. Typecast

4. Break the

5. Who You Are (Superstar)

6. Yes

7. It Is What It Is ft. Gunna

8. Apologize ft. Eryn Allen Kane

9. Clarity (skit)

10. On Up

11. Something ft. Syd

12.

13. This N That ft.

14. Million Pieces ft. Teyana Taylor, Larry June and DJ Premier

15. Get You Back ft. Cash Cobain

16. Certified ft. Nasaan

17. Focus (skit)

18. Boundaries

19. Precision

20. My Life ft.

21. Together Forever ft. Alchemist (bonus)

22. Yes (vinyl version)

23. Million Pieces ft. Tish Hyman and Larry June (vinyl version)



A 7x BET Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated superstar, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 7x BET Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated hip hop powerhouse Big Sean unleashes his highly anticipated sixth studio album Better Me Than You via Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music Canada. The album marks a triumphant return for the artist as his first full length solo project since the PLATINUM-certified Detroit 2. In tandem with the album's eagerly awaited release, Sean dropped the official music video for "Who You Are (Superstar)" starring Amine, Dylan Patel, Jazz Cartier, Mark Phillips, and Taye Diggs.With Better Me Than You, Sean takes the listener through a 21-track journey toward self-exploration, responsibility, and coming to terms with (while enjoying) the complexity and wonder of the human experience. As he previously explained on X (formerly known as Twitter), four pillars act as the album's compass represented by a spectrum of color: during the creation of the album Sean went through the PRESSURE (red) that gave him the CLARITY (aqua blue) to gain FOCUS (green) that brought him HAPPINESS (yellow gold).To celebrate the album's release, the GRAMMY Museum®'s "A Conversation With Big Sean" at their Clive Davis Theater takes place tonight for a sold-out evening of conversation about the new album, his creative process, and more.Next week, Complex LA will be hosting an exclusive pop-up on Thursday, September 5 offering fans the opportunity to shop the album and exclusive merchandise including a collaboration with Billionaire Boys Club. For more information, please visit bigseanbmtypopup.splashthat.com.BETTER ME THAN YOU TRACK LIST:1. Pressure (Intro)2. Iconic3. Typecast4. Break the Cycle ft. Charlie Wilson5. Who You Are (Superstar)6. Yes7. It Is What It Is ft. Gunna8. Apologize ft. Eryn Allen Kane9. Clarity (skit)10. On Up11. Something ft. Syd12. Black Void ft. Thundercat and Eryn Allen Kane13. This N That ft. Bryson Tiller & Kodak Black14. Million Pieces ft. Teyana Taylor, Larry June and DJ Premier15. Get You Back ft. Cash Cobain16. Certified ft. Nasaan17. Focus (skit)18. Boundaries19. Precision20. My Life ft. Ellie Goulding / Happiness (skit)21. Together Forever ft. Alchemist (bonus)22. Yes (vinyl version)23. Million Pieces ft. Tish Hyman and Larry June (vinyl version)A 7x BET Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated superstar, Big Sean is an uncompromising force in hip hop and culture at the top of his game. Since unleashing his 2011 PLATINUM-certified debut album Finally Famous on Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam imprint, Sean has sold more than 50 million records and continues to elevate with no signs of slowing. This year he will release his eagerly awaited sixth studio album Better Me Than You (Def Jam Recordings) which includes the critically acclaimed singles "On Up," "Yes" and "Precision." A true multi-hyphenate, Sean is also gearing up to release his first book "Go Higher" (Simon and Schuster) that serves as a spiritual guidebook for our times and outlines his five key practices for inner work and self-acceptance. In addition to his 2011 debut album, Sean's musical catalog also comprises PLATINUM-certified albums Detroit 2 (2020), I Decided. (2017) and Dark Sky Paradise (2015) which all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as well as GOLD-certified album Hall Of Fame (2013). His track records boasts an impressive 21 MULTI PLATINUM, PLATINUM AND GOLD-certified hit singles including the 9x-PLATINUM No. 1 hit "IDFWU" feat. E-40, the 6x-PLATINUM "Bounce Back," 5x-PLATINUM " Dance (A$$) " feat. Nicki Minaj, 4x-PLATINUM " Beware " feat. Lil Wayne and Jhené Aiko, as well as the No. 1 "Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay" feat. Kanye West and Roscoe Dash, and the GRAMMY-nominated " Mercy " feat. Pusha T and 2 Chainz with which he shared multi-platinum success with Kanye. Attracting an audience of 50 million across social channels, Sean leverages his platform to give back as he runs the Sean Anderson Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization which assists in the education, health, safety and well-being of school aged youth in underserved communities across the country. For more information, please visit www.uknowbigsean.com.



