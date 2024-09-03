Andrea Bocelli Teams Up With Karol G For A Re-imagined Version Of His Iconic Track 'Vivo Por Ella'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has united with five-time Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY Award-winner KAROL G for a new duet, 'Vivo por Ella', which is out today. The new single is a re-imagined version of one of Bocelli's most iconic tracks, 'Vivo per lei' ('I Live for Her') in its Spanish version, 'Vivo por Ella'. The track is taken from Bocelli's forthcoming album, Duets, which is set for release on 25th October on Decca Records / Sugar Music and celebrates his 30th anniversary in music.'Vivo Per Lei' catapulted Andrea Bocelli to success in numerous countries when it was released in 1995 on his album Bocelli. It topped the charts in France, Switzerland, Belgium, and Panama, and has gone on to become one of the tenor's highest-streaming tracks. The Spanish version, 'Vivo Por Ella' was originally sung with Marta Sánchez, and it too has enjoyed major success.Now the beloved song is being given new life as 'Vivo por Ella' with KAROL G - the most streamed female Latin music artist globally four years in a row on Spotify. The Colombian superstar singer recently wrapped her "Mañana Será Bonito" World Tour making history with the highest-grossing Latin tour by a woman in boxscore history.Speaking about his collaboration with KAROL G, Andrea Bocelli says: "This song holds a very special place in my heart, and it's a great honour to reimagine it with one of the most talented and exciting new artists in the world, KAROL G. Her beautiful voice helps create a timeless celebration of love and music that will find new fans and resonate across generations."KAROL G comments: "I discovered Andrea when I was a teenager. I was super connected to his music, the power of his voice and his unique way of creating music. This song is a huge honor for me - it's a song I've always loved, and when I was invited to sing 'Vivo por Ella' it felt like coming home. It's a song I really feel inside myself, it feels like it's going to be a special point in my career." Andrea Bocelli's forthcoming album, Duets, brings together many of his most beloved collaborations alongside brand new songs to mark his 30th anniversary year. This career-spanning 32-track collection includes duets with Ed Sheeran, Céline Dion, Sarah Brightman, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Giorgia, and Luciano Pavarotti, alongside new superstar duets recorded especially for the album with Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Elisa, Matteo Bocelli and Hans Zimmer.The new single follows Andrea Bocelli and Shania Twain's duet 'Da Stanotte in Poi (From This Moment On)', a stunning rework of her hit of the same name, which was performed for the first time by the duo as part of a dazzling three-day concert event, ANDREA BOCELLI 30: THE CELEBRATION, which took place at the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Bocelli's hometown of Lajatico.Among the other guests who took part in the star-studded Italian shows were Ed Sheeran, Russell Crowe, Will Smith, Sofia Vergara, Brian May, Johnny Depp, Placido Domingo, José Carreras, Lang Lang, Christian Nodal, Matteo Bocelli, Lauren Daigle, Nadine Sierra, Jon Batiste, Giorgia, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, plus many more. This once-in-a-lifetime outdoor performance event has been filmed for global release in cinemas this fall. ANDREA BOCELLI 30: THE CELEBRATION is directed by Grammy-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench, who recently directed Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour, the highest grossing concert film of all time. It is produced by Mercury Studios, Maverick, Almud, Impact Productions, and CitySound & Events, and released theatrically by Fathom.A separate new documentary about the tenor is also set to hit cinemas this year called Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, following his journey from a humble performer in a piano bar to an internationally-acclaimed singer with sell-out shows around the world.With nearly 90 million records sold worldwide and over 14 billion streams, Andrea Bocelli is one of the most successful classical artists of all time. He has one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and with his new album Duets, he continues to surprise and enchant his fans 30 years on. The breadth of collaborations throughout his career so far is testament not only to his remarkable voice, but also highlights his lasting influence and artistry.Forthcoming DUETS Album - Tracklist:CD11. Time To Say Goodbye (Sarah Brightman)2. Vivo por Ella (KAROL G)3. Quizás, Quizás, Quizás (Jennifer Lopez)4. Fall On Me (Matteo Bocelli)5. Perfect Symphony (Ed Sheeran)6. Da stanotte in poi (From This Moment On) (Shania Twain)7. Holding On (Gwen Stefani)8. Il mare calmo della sera (Chris Stapleton)9. The Prayer (Céline Dion)10. La vie en rose (Édith Piaf)11. E più ti penso - from 'Once Upon A Time In America' (Ariana Grande)12. If Only (Dua Lipa)13. Somos Novios (Christina Aguilera)14. Return To Love (Ellie Goulding)15. Rimani qui (Elisa)16. Vivo per lei (Giorgia)CD21. Dare To Live (Vivere) (Laura Pausini)2. Can't Help Falling In Love (Katharine McPhee)3. Hallelujah (Virginia Bocelli)4. Amazing Grace (Alison Krauss)5. Moon River - from 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' (Sofia Carson)6. Canto della terra (Lauren Daigle)7. La voce del silenzio (Marc Anthony)8. Canzoni stonate (Stevie Wonder)9. Un amore così grande - Remastered 2018 (Veronica Berti)10. Notte 'e piscatore - Live in Modena (Luciano Pavarotti)11. Io ci sarò (Lang Lang)12. Pianissimo (Cecilia Bartoli)13. The Pearl Fishers Duet - Live in Central Park (Bryn Terfel)14. Bambina mia ricordati (Virginia Bocelli)15. What Child Is This? (Mary J. Blige)16. Time To Say Goodbye (Matteo Bocelli, Hans Zimmer) Andrea Bocelli - Fall & Winter 2024 Tour Dates:24 August Warsaw, Poland - Warsaw Arena30 August Pula, Croatia - Arena Pula31 August Pula, Croatia - Arena Pula14 September Sofija, Bulgaria - Vasil Levski Stadium30 October Charlotte, NC - Opera Carolina *Special operatic repertoire performance in honor of the 75th anniversary of Opera Carolina1 November Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater *An Intimate Evening with Andrea Bocelli16 November Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena23 November Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome24 November Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome4 December San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena5 December Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center7 December Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden8 December Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum *First performance at The Forum11 December Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena14 December Boston, MA - TD Garden15 December Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena18 December New York, NY - Madison Square Garden19 December New York, NY - Madison Square Garden22 December Miami, FL - Kaseya Arena Karol G is an international recording artist, a global pop culture icon, and a music powerhouse. Her excellence has been recognized with the most prestigious industry awards, including a GRAMMY® and five Latin GRAMMY® Awards, as well as 254 Platinum certifications from the RIAA in the United States. Karol G is also one of the best-selling artists with 111 billion combined streams in her career. Her musical trajectory is marked by a series of historic records, including becoming the first female artist to debut at number 1 on the Billboard 200 with a Spanish album, "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO.



