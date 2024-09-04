e.l.f. Cosmetics Announces 'Get Ready With Music, The Album,' A Soundtrack Of Self-Expression





This new take on GRWM is an extension of viral Get Ready With Me beauty videos, which are in heavy rotation within e.l.f.'s social community. This new music gives anthems for every mood, statement and look with every beat dedicated to encouragement and empowerment.



The first single, dropping today, is



"Every eye, lip and face has a unique story to tell, and it becomes even richer with a soundtrack," said Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. Beauty, Chief Marketing Officer. "Beauty and music both have transformative power. We challenged ourselves to make them force multipliers. 'Get Ready With Music, The Album' creates a sense of belonging - whether you are one of the talented artists featured on it or you are part of the community that embraces it as a blank canvas to express your (s)e.l.f."

The album is the first body of work released by e.l.f. made, the company's new entertainment arm.



The launch of e.l.f. made elevates the company's ability to be e.l.f.ing entertaining to a new level. Furthering its standing as an entertainment brand, 'Get Ready With Music, The Album' builds on e.l.f.'s previous breakthrough and chart-topping music "ojos. labios. cara" with Manuel Turizo; "e.l.f. the Hauls" holiday album; and the first-ever branded original music for a TikTok hashtag challenge #eyeslipface.



e.l.f. worked with creative collective and longtime partner, Madwell, and its founder and Chief Creative Officer, Chris Sojka.

The synergy between music and makeup goes beyond the final face or look, according to proprietary data from Madwell. *

77% of women say makeup and music give them a sense of belonging and community

75% of women see music and makeup as important tools for self-expression

62% of women say they use makeup and music to represent different aspects of their personalities



The community can enjoy 'Get Ready With Music, The Album' on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart, YouTube and TikTok.



The "Hairpin" video features



Benjamin, based in Brooklyn, New York, is inspired by the ongoing exploration and experimentation that music offers as she grows as an independent artist.



"I make music to feel understood and to make others feel less alone.



The full album, featuring



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3hTFL5WyhW0loWiG8QLEVX

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/hairpin-single/1765593342

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/artist/-31488813/songs/-286535642/

