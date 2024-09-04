Top40-Charts.com
04 September, 2024

Lil' Kim To Headline AIDS Walk Atlanta Fundraiser And Festival
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multiple award-winning rapper and hip-hop artist Lil' Kim is using her star power to shine a spotlight on the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS. Lil' Kim will be the featured headliner at the 33rd annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run presented by AHF Pharmacy. Multifaceted singer/songwriter and DJ Durand Bernarr will join to kick off the concert event that follows a 5K run/walk through Atlanta's historic midtown community.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest nonprofit HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, hosts AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run which raises more than $1 million each year for 13 Atlanta-based HIV/AIDS service organizations. Past AIDS Walk Atlanta artists have included Ashanti, Myá, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Monica, Sevyn Streeter, Wale, and Trina.

This is the second time Lil' Kim has joined AHF to educate audiences about the fight against HIV/AIDS. In 2021, she headlined AHF's Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale.

WHAT: 33rd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run
WHEN: Saturday, September 28, 2024
WHERE: Piedmont Park (The Meadow), 400 Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA

AWA's 2024 benefitting organizations include the following:
AHF
A Vision For Hope
ANIZ
AID Atlanta
Bridge of Light
Center for Black Women's Wellness
Georgia Equality
Georgia Harm Reduction
I Am Human Foundation
Lost N Found Youth
Positive Impact Health Centers
Thrive Support Services
Trans Women Of Color Healing Project

"This annual event offers a time to create a greater awareness of the impact of HIV and AIDS on the local Atlanta community as well as an opportunity to bring together thousands of individuals from across the region to raise critical funds for these 13 worthy organizations," stated Dr. Felicia Ivey, AHF Atlanta regional director. "AHF is proud to present this event as one of the many ways that we educate and empower the local community to join the fight against HIV and AIDS."

To register for the event, create a team, or join a team, visit aidswalkatlanta.org.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2 million individuals in 47 countries in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.






