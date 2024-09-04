Top40-Charts.com
Davie Simmons Releases Brand New Music Video "Angel Music Lover"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Davie Simmons, a seasoned musician and prolific songwriter, first picked up the drums in 1966, igniting a lifelong passion for music. During his high school years, he played in a band called The Intervals and - getting married, raising a family, and even working as a Star Wars programmer in the 1980s - music remained a constant companion.

Despite the demands of life, his love for music never wavered. Since 1992, Davie has dedicated time to his writing every single day, creating a vast and interconnected catalog of songs. His dedication to his craft has made him a unique voice in the music world, weaving together decades of experience, emotion, and storytelling into every composition. Today, Davie continues to push the boundaries of his creativity, connecting with listeners through music that resonates with authenticity and passion.

The music video for "Angel Music Lover" is a visually stunning tribute, featuring the graceful performance of Sasha De Sola, Principal Dancer with the San Francisco Ballet. The video is set against a backdrop of striking locations, including the Green Room and Herbst Theater in the San Francisco War Memorial Building, the Monarch Golf Course in San Leandro, and David's retreat, his 2014 MB Navion, known as "Davies Man Cave." Directed and filmed by Fernando Cowan of the Cowan Agency, the video captures the timeless themes of love and devotion that the song embodies. Through the use of flashbacks and powerful visual storytelling, the video highlights the emotional journey of love as it unfolds over time.






