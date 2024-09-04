Star Cleopatra Fitzgerald Embarks On New Album "Journey"





Furthermore, Fitzgerald reflected on the resilience of the music industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, where virtual concerts and online performances became a lifeline for artists and audiences alike. Despite the challenges, she believes that music will continue to evolve and adapt, uniting people across the world. As she continues to work on her album, Fitzgerald remains focused on her mission to use music as a powerful tool for promoting positivity, unity, and well-being across the globe. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Star Cleopatra Fitzgerald is currently in the creative process of composing and arranging songs for her upcoming album. Having completed the first track, "While the Night Falls," she is now working on the second. In an interview with "MusicTalkers," Fitzgerald expressed her dedication to crafting music that resonates with listeners, aiming to evoke relaxation, peace, and positivity. Her meticulous approach involves carefully mixing, matching, and mastering rhythms, selecting band players, and harmonizing styles to achieve the desired emotional effects. Fitzgerald is committed to making this album a memorable sensory experience that aligns with her long-time mission of promoting "Cosmic World Causes," encouraging listeners to "be happy and live life according to your values and expectations, creating an inner world free of negativity and embracing tolerance for all species, races, and cultures."Fitzgerald also shared her deep insights on the significance of music, describing it as the heart and spirit of communication that transcends cultures and eras. She touched on music's historical journey, from its roots in prehistoric times, where early humans used bones and natural materials to create primitive instruments, to the intricate compositions of the Baroque and Classical periods. Fitzgerald highlighted how music has influenced societal changes, inspired literature, and even played a role in rituals, celebrations, and national identity. She also noted the importance of music in various aspects of life, including its therapeutic effects on infants and the elderly, its role in enhancing brain function, and even its influence on animals, plants, and the environment.Furthermore, Fitzgerald reflected on the resilience of the music industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, where virtual concerts and online performances became a lifeline for artists and audiences alike. Despite the challenges, she believes that music will continue to evolve and adapt, uniting people across the world. As she continues to work on her album, Fitzgerald remains focused on her mission to use music as a powerful tool for promoting positivity, unity, and well-being across the globe.



