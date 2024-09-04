Singer/Sngwriter Annie Bosko To Perform At Stoney's North Forty Inside Santa Fe Station This Friday, Sept. 6



WHERE: Stoney's North Forty inside

4949 N. Rancho Drive

WHEN: This Friday,

COVER: Admission is just $10 (21 and over, please).



Sometimes an artistic career can take you so far, you end up back where you started - and for Stone Country Records singer-songwriter

With a voice that beams like a ray of California sunshine, Bosko's country music journey has seen her travel the world, evolving and exploring with the respect of fans and heroes alike. But after years of hard knocks and creative shapeshifting, Bosko is now coming home. Home to the record deal of her dreams. Home to simple country songs told from the heart, equal parts healing and hope. She's come home to a sound and approach anchored deep in the organic twang of the '90s golden era - a sound inspiring several chart toppers today and to hear her tell it, not a moment too soon.

Call it a full circle breakthrough for a celebrated stylist who was always just on the cusp - and always punching above her weight. A Californian farmer's daughter with a work ethic to match, Bosko's first musical love was legendary crooners like Patsy Cline, and for her own personal style, she added traits like Twain's empowering energy, Strait's rugged confidence, Dwight Yoakam's neo-traditional, western rock edge and the melodic genius of The Beatles.

As a teen, she went from sneaking into karaoke bars to singing on the soundtrack of Disney's The

Bosko went on to write songs recorded by Willie

Still, she felt the bumps and bruises of an independent artist's life, and even moved home a few times - only to be pulled back by icons like Vince Gill,

That chapter was another experiment, Bosko explains, but the validation of her heroes taught a priceless lesson - namely, to trust her instincts. So, she's now using those instincts to embrace her true nature. Signed to Stone Country Records and working with producers Derek

With a "fearless" pure-country sound and edge-of-your-seat songwriting, Bosko captures the full range of this American art form at its best - working with co-writers like Jeffrey Steele, Bridgette Tatum,

Tracks like the grooving "Neon Baby" capture the sensual side of mature femininity, as Bosko flexes her "neo-traditional" soul for a passionate, steel-laced slow burner. "I think we have enough male-bashing songs out there," she says with a laugh. "This is the antithesis to that."



From the creators of the award-winning, world famous Stoney's Rockin' Country, Stoney's North Forty is a premiere destination for locals and tourists 21 and over who are looking for a boot stomping good ole time with line dancing, mechanical bull riding, beer pong, pool tables, and more. Located inside



