News
Pop / Rock 04 September, 2024

Hurray For The Riff Raff Performs 'Track Star Presents' Session

Hot Songs Around The World

Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
300 entries in 23 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
473 entries in 26 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
386 entries in 26 charts
Gata Only
Floyymenor & Cris MJ
286 entries in 15 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
371 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
248 entries in 20 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
231 entries in 20 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
247 entries in 21 charts
I Don't Wanna Wait
David Guetta & OneRepublic
219 entries in 19 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
193 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
342 entries in 16 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
684 entries in 27 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
179 entries in 16 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
198 entries in 21 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hurray for the Riff Raff, aka Alynda Segarra, was joined by guitarist Johnny Wilson to perform a Track Star Presents set of songs from Segarra's new album, The Past Is Still Alive—"Alibi," "Buffalo," Colossus of Roads," and "Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive) - as well as a cover of the Marcy Playground hit "Sex & Candy." Segarra also talks with host Jack Coyne about the new album, traveling the country, and first learning to play music.

Segarra created The Past Is Still Alive during a period of personal grief, when they found inspiration in radical poetry, railroad culture, outsider art, the work of writer Eileen Myles, and activist groups like ACT UP and Gran Fury. Segarra uses their lyrics as a way to immortalize and say goodbye to those they have loved and lost, and to honor both the heartbroken and the hopeful parts of themselves. "Segarra has created an epic tale of life on the road, a nearly mythic version of their own life story that stands alongside other great American musical travelogues," exclaims NPR Music. "Career-defining." Rolling Stone says: "Segarra has honed their craft into a cohesive, astonishingly realized singer-songwriter record ... the best batch of songs Segarra's ever written." Paste calls it "a celebratory measure of love, sanctuary, and defiance ... In their hands, the trauma of the present day is a prelude to the possibilities of a better tomorrow."
