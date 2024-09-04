Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 04 September, 2024

Dave Matthews Band Announces Fall 2024 US Headline Tour

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
349 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
234 entries in 20 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
222 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
449 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
667 entries in 27 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
238 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
407 entries in 22 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
378 entries in 26 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
184 entries in 21 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
276 entries in 23 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
250 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
239 entries in 16 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
181 entries in 3 charts
Gata Only
Floyymenor & Cris MJ
278 entries in 15 charts
Dave Matthews Band Announces Fall 2024 US Headline Tour
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After wrapping up their summer tour with their traditional three-day Labor Day weekend celebration at The Gorge in Washington state, Dave Matthews Band has announced fall tour dates. The six-night fall outing will kick off on November 15 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. The run includes a show at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH (November 16) and two-night stands at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT (November 19 and 20) and New York City's Madison Square Garden (November 22 and 23).

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Thursday, September 5, at noon ET at https://davematthewsband.com/warehouse. Citi is the official card of the Dave Matthews Band 2024 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 17, at 10:00 a.m. ET until Thursday, September 19, at 10:00 p.m. ET through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

General on sale for tickets begins on Friday, September 20, at 10:00 a.m. ET. For the complete itinerary, see below or visit https://www.davematthewsband.com.

Dave Matthews Band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 19. The 2024 ceremony, which will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH, will stream live on Disney+ and be available on Hulu the next day. A special will air on ABC at a later date.

Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing its environmental footprint, going back to its first shows in 1991. This fall, the band will continue its long-term partnerships with The Nature Conservancy and REVERB. This year's continued partnership with The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign will bring the total to five million trees planted since DMB teamed up with TNC in 2020 to support reforestation. For additional details, visit www.dmbtrees.org. Dave Matthews Band will offset carbon emissions for band/fan travel with the assistance of REVERB, creating a climate positive tour.

Dave Matthews Band has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined and more than 25 million tickets since inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history. The band's new album, Walk Around The Moon, is available HERE. Pitchfork praised the album's "tight-knit, tender songs.' Associated Press noted, "'Walk Around the Moon' is a varied set, with the tracks veering from small and intimate to brassy and political, with a filthy groove propelling 'Break Free,' a nostalgia-tinged and brooding 'Monsters' and the band absolutely cooking with 'The Only Thing.'"

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND - FALL 2024 U.S. TOUR DATES
11/15 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
11/16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
11/19 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
11/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
11/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden - The Arena
11/23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden - The Arena






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0078449 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0067451000213623 secs