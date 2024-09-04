Dave Matthews Band Announces Fall 2024 US Headline Tour





An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Thursday,



General on sale for tickets begins on Friday,







Named as a UN Environment







DAVE MATTHEWS BAND - FALL 2024 U.S. TOUR DATES

11/15 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

11/16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

11/19 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

11/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

11/22 New York, NY Madison

11/23 New York, NY Madison New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After wrapping up their summer tour with their traditional three-day Labor Day weekend celebration at The Gorge in Washington state, Dave Matthews Band has announced fall tour dates. The six-night fall outing will kick off on November 15 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. The run includes a show at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH (November 16) and two-night stands at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT (November 19 and 20) and New York City's Madison Square Garden (November 22 and 23).An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Thursday, September 5, at noon ET at https://davematthewsband.com/warehouse. Citi is the official card of the Dave Matthews Band 2024 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 17, at 10:00 a.m. ET until Thursday, September 19, at 10:00 p.m. ET through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.General on sale for tickets begins on Friday, September 20, at 10:00 a.m. ET. For the complete itinerary, see below or visit https://www.davematthewsband.com. Dave Matthews Band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 19. The 2024 ceremony, which will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH, will stream live on Disney+ and be available on Hulu the next day. A special will air on ABC at a later date.Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing its environmental footprint, going back to its first shows in 1991. This fall, the band will continue its long-term partnerships with The Nature Conservancy and REVERB. This year's continued partnership with The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign will bring the total to five million trees planted since DMB teamed up with TNC in 2020 to support reforestation. For additional details, visit www.dmbtrees.org. Dave Matthews Band will offset carbon emissions for band/fan travel with the assistance of REVERB, creating a climate positive tour. Dave Matthews Band has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined and more than 25 million tickets since inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history. The band's new album, Walk Around The Moon, is available HERE. Pitchfork praised the album's "tight-knit, tender songs.' Associated Press noted, "'Walk Around the Moon' is a varied set, with the tracks veering from small and intimate to brassy and political, with a filthy groove propelling 'Break Free,' a nostalgia-tinged and brooding 'Monsters' and the band absolutely cooking with 'The Only Thing.'"DAVE MATTHEWS BAND - FALL 2024 U.S. TOUR DATES11/15 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena11/16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena11/19 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena11/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena11/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden - The Arena11/23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden - The Arena



