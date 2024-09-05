Sony Pictures Classics Acquires 'Jane Austen Wrecked My Life'



The film is set to have its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday,

Written and directed by



In the film, Agathe (Rutherford), hopelessly clumsy yet charming and full of contradictions, finds herself in desperate singlehood. Her dream is to experience love akin to a Jane Austen novel and her ultimate aspiration is to become a writer. Instead, she spends her days selling books in the legendary British bookshop, Shakespeare & Co, in Paris. Invited to the Jane Austen Writers' Residency in England, she must confront her insecurities to finally fulfill her ambition of becoming a novelist and put an end to wasting her sentimental life.

"We are thrilled to see this film entrusted to Sony

"I am incredibly excited to partner with Sony

"We have been interested in this project for some time. Jane Austen has become a bit of a rock star in the marketplace and a new modern take as high in quality and warm and winning as JANE AUSTEN WRECKED MY LIFE, as directed by debut filmmaker,



Financiers behind the film include French broadcasters CANAL+ and CINÉ+, regional funds PICTANOVO (Région Hauts-de-France) and Région Ile-de-France, Sofica INDÉFILMS 12, French distributor PANAME DISTRIBUTION and international sales agent, THE BUREAU SALES.



Michael Barker and Tom Bernard serve as co-presidents of Sony



Sony

https://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sony Pictures Classics announced today that they have acquired all rights to JANE AUSTEN WRECKED MY LIFE in North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and worldwide airlines.The film is set to have its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, September 9th.Written and directed by Laura Piani, JANE AUSTEN WRECKED MY LIFE stars Camille Rutherford (ANATOMY OF A FALL), Pablo Pauly (THREE NIGHTS A WEEK), Charlie Anson (DOWNTOWN ABBEY) and Annabelle Lengronne (MOTHER AND SON) and is produced by Gabrielle Dumon.In the film, Agathe (Rutherford), hopelessly clumsy yet charming and full of contradictions, finds herself in desperate singlehood. Her dream is to experience love akin to a Jane Austen novel and her ultimate aspiration is to become a writer. Instead, she spends her days selling books in the legendary British bookshop, Shakespeare & Co, in Paris. Invited to the Jane Austen Writers' Residency in England, she must confront her insecurities to finally fulfill her ambition of becoming a novelist and put an end to wasting her sentimental life."We are thrilled to see this film entrusted to Sony Pictures Classics, a studio with a rich history of bringing Jane Austen's world to life on screen. Their extensive experience with such stories ensures that Laura Piani's debut will be handled with the utmost care and expertise. We look forward to the film's journey and are confident that it will be a worthy addition to SPC's distinguished legacy," said The Bureau Sales, who negotiated the deal with SPC."I am incredibly excited to partner with Sony Pictures Classics on my debut feature and am thrilled for JANE AUSTEN WRECKED MY LIFE to start reaching audiences around the globe," added Piani."We have been interested in this project for some time. Jane Austen has become a bit of a rock star in the marketplace and a new modern take as high in quality and warm and winning as JANE AUSTEN WRECKED MY LIFE, as directed by debut filmmaker, Laura Piani, is sure to be embraced by theatrical audiences," stated Sony Pictures Classics.Financiers behind the film include French broadcasters CANAL+ and CINÉ+, regional funds PICTANOVO (Région Hauts-de-France) and Région Ile-de-France, Sofica INDÉFILMS 12, French distributor PANAME DISTRIBUTION and international sales agent, THE BUREAU SALES.Michael Barker and Tom Bernard serve as co-presidents of Sony Pictures Classics—an autonomous division of Sony Pictures Entertainment they founded with Marcie Bloom in January 1992—which distributes, produces, and acquires independent films from around the world. Barker and Bernard have released prestigious films that have won 41 Academy Awards® (37 of those at Sony Pictures Classics) and have garnered 187 Academy Award® nominations (161 at Sony Pictures Classics) including Best Picture nominations for THE FATHER, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, WHIPLASH, AMOUR, MIDNIGHT IN PARIS, AN EDUCATION, CAPOTE, HOWARDS END, and CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON.Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services.https://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html



