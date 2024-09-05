Stevie Wonder Releases New Song "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" Out Now









New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stevie Wonder shares his new song "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" out now via Republic Records/Universal Music. It marks his first solo release since 2020. On the track, Wonder trumpets a call for unity embodied in heartfelt lyrics as he asks, "Can we fix our nation's broken heart? Are we brave enough to try?" Backed by acoustic guitar and a steady beat, this anthem provides the rhythm and refrain for a core reminder, "We are family." Ultimately, "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" upholds his lifelong commitment to breaking down walls and bringing people together. Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and iconic figures in popular music. At the age of 12, he was the youngest recording artist to achieve a #1 single with "Fingertips, Part 2", and also the first to simultaneously reach #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, R&B Singles and Album Charts. To date he has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. Stevie has won 25 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award and Stevie's iconic album, Songs In The Key of Life, is archived in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, for its cultural, historic and aesthetic significance.Equally laudable are his humanitarian efforts, philanthropic leadership, and generosity of spirit. In 1983, Stevie spearheaded the realization of "Martin Luther King Day" as a national holiday and his song "Happy Birthday," became the rallying song for the movement. His participation in the 1985 " We Are The World " fundraiser for hunger in Africa is a music industry milestone while his involvement to put an end to apartheid in South Africa is legendary. He is the youngest recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, is a Commander of France's National Order of Arts and Letters and has been inducted into, among others, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the NAACP Hall of Fame. Stevie is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and is a designated U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on persons with disabilities. Stevie Wonder continues to be a pivotal influence in U.S. and world events, demonstrating the activism that has made him such a vital voice for social progress and world harmony.



