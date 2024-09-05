The Heavy Heavy Release New Single "One Of A Kind"

Gata Only Floyymenor & Cris MJ 278 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, "new rock folk sensation" (Rolling Stone France) The Heavy Heavy released the title track from their highly anticipated debut album, One of a Kind, out this Friday via ATO Records.
"We wanted to blow the door down with this song with the primal rhythm of big drums, vocal chants and face-melting guitar solos," The Heavy Heavy shared. "It really makes us want to live life to the fullest and we hope it invigorates the listener to feel and do the same."
The new track comes shortly after their lead single, "Happiness," reached No.1 at AAA and Americana radio. This is the band's first-ever No.1 single, building on the Top 5 success of both "Miles and Miles" and "Go Down River" from their acclaimed EP, Life and Life Only. The band recently performed the song on Grammy.com's Global Spin.
One of a Kind follows the breakout success of The Heavy Heavy's critically acclaimed debut EP Life and Life Only, which featured two AAA radio top five singles and saw the band perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and CBS Saturday Morning, as well as at several renowned festivals, including SXSW, Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Newport Folk Festival. The band also sold out headline shows in major cities like New York and Chicago and opened for the likes of Black Pumas and Band of Horses.
Written entirely by co-founders Georgie Fuller and Will Turner and mostly recorded at Turner's studio in Brighton, One Of A Kind maintains the self-contained approach of their debut EP, Life and Life Only — a seven-song project acclaimed by outlets like NME (who named them an essential emerging artist for 2023), The Guardian (who called them "brilliant" and noted that The Heavy Heavy "write and play music with that lick of madness that makes early Fleetwood Mac and peak Stones so thrilling"), and FLOOD (who named them "one of the brightest new UK acts"). But in a departure from the EP, One Of A Kind leans away from Laurel Canyon-esque folk-rock and fully embraces their British roots, finding a particularly crucial inspiration in the gritty and groove-heavy hedonism of the Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup.
The tracklisting's myriad high points include the majestic title track, the bass-driven and gorgeously hazy "Miracle Sun," "Wild Emotion," a country-infused serenade laced with galloping rhythms and twangy guitar tones, and the experimental, reverb-soaked closing track, "Salina."
Tickets are now on sale for The Heavy Heavy's fall headline tour, which kicks off later this month. The tour will see the band perform at a number of iconic venues across the country, including DC's Howard Theatre, The Blue Room in Nashville, The Mohawk in Austin, First Avenue in Minneapolis, and the Troubadour in Los Angeles. The tour will kick off on September 21st at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY and will conclude at Thalia Hall in Chicago on October 25th. Full routing below. For more information and tickets, please visit https://www.theheavyheavy.com/tour.
ONE OF A KIND TRACKLIST:
One of a Kind
Happiness
Because You're Mine
Miracle Sun
Feel
Wild Emotion
Everything
Cherry
Lemonade
Dirt
Lovestruck
Salina
THE HEAVY HEAVY 2024 US FALL TOUR DATES
9/21/24 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg
9/22/24 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival
9/24/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
9/25/24 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
9/27/24 - Port Chester, NY - Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre
9/28/24 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music
9/29/24 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/1/24 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
10/3/24 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room
10/4/24 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger
10/5/24 - Monticello, KY - Black Mountain Jamboree
10/6/24 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
10/9/24 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
10/10/24 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
10/11/24 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall*
10/14/24 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
10/15/24 - Anaheim, CA - Parish At House Of Blues
10/16/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
10/17/24 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
10/19/24 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
10/20/24 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater
10/22/24 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theater
10/24/24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
10/25/24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
*Supporting St. Paul & The Broken Bones
THE HEAVY HEAVY UK IN-STORE DATES
9/7/24 - Brighton, UK - Patterns
9/8/24 - London UK - Rough Trade East
9/9/24 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade
9/10/24 - Nottingham UK - Rough Trade Nottingham
9/11/24 - Leeds UK - Jumbo
9/12/24 - Liverpool UK - Rough Trade Liverpool
9/13/24 - Edinburgh Scotland - Assai
THE HEAVY HEAVY EU/UK 2025 TOUR DATES
2/7/2025 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F
2/10/2025 - Paris, FR - Les Etoiles
2/11/2025 - Ghent, BE - Wintercircus
2/12/2025 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vrendenberg (Cloud Nine)
2/14/2025 - Berlin, DE - Lido
2/17/2025 - Dublin, IE - The Workman's Club
2/19/2025 - London, UK - Scala
THE HEAVY HEAVY US 2025 TOUR DATES
4/27/2025 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush Pink Moon