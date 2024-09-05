The Heavy Heavy Release New Single "One Of A Kind"



4/27/2025 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush Pink Moon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, "new rock folk sensation" (Rolling Stone France) The Heavy Heavy released the title track from their highly anticipated debut album, One of a Kind, out this Friday via ATO Records."We wanted to blow the door down with this song with the primal rhythm of big drums, vocal chants and face-melting guitar solos," The Heavy Heavy shared. "It really makes us want to live life to the fullest and we hope it invigorates the listener to feel and do the same."The new track comes shortly after their lead single, "Happiness," reached No.1 at AAA and Americana radio. This is the band's first-ever No.1 single, building on the Top 5 success of both "Miles and Miles" and "Go Down River" from their acclaimed EP, Life and Life Only. The band recently performed the song on Grammy.com's Global Spin.One of a Kind follows the breakout success of The Heavy Heavy's critically acclaimed debut EP Life and Life Only, which featured two AAA radio top five singles and saw the band perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and CBS Saturday Morning, as well as at several renowned festivals, including SXSW, Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Newport Folk Festival. The band also sold out headline shows in major cities like New York and Chicago and opened for the likes of Black Pumas and Band of Horses.Written entirely by co-founders Georgie Fuller and Will Turner and mostly recorded at Turner's studio in Brighton, One Of A Kind maintains the self-contained approach of their debut EP, Life and Life Only — a seven-song project acclaimed by outlets like NME (who named them an essential emerging artist for 2023), The Guardian (who called them "brilliant" and noted that The Heavy Heavy "write and play music with that lick of madness that makes early Fleetwood Mac and peak Stones so thrilling"), and FLOOD (who named them "one of the brightest new UK acts"). But in a departure from the EP, One Of A Kind leans away from Laurel Canyon-esque folk-rock and fully embraces their British roots, finding a particularly crucial inspiration in the gritty and groove-heavy hedonism of the Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup.The tracklisting's myriad high points include the majestic title track, the bass-driven and gorgeously hazy "Miracle Sun," "Wild Emotion," a country-infused serenade laced with galloping rhythms and twangy guitar tones, and the experimental, reverb-soaked closing track, "Salina."Tickets are now on sale for The Heavy Heavy's fall headline tour, which kicks off later this month. The tour will see the band perform at a number of iconic venues across the country, including DC's Howard Theatre, The Blue Room in Nashville, The Mohawk in Austin, First Avenue in Minneapolis, and the Troubadour in Los Angeles. The tour will kick off on September 21st at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY and will conclude at Thalia Hall in Chicago on October 25th. Full routing below. For more information and tickets, please visit https://www.theheavyheavy.com/tour.ONE OF A KIND TRACKLIST:One of a KindHappinessBecause You're MineMiracle SunFeelWild EmotionEverythingCherryLemonadeDirtLovestruckSalinaTHE HEAVY HEAVY 2024 US FALL TOUR DATES9/21/24 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg9/22/24 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival9/24/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall9/25/24 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall9/27/24 - Port Chester, NY - Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre9/28/24 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music9/29/24 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall10/1/24 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre10/3/24 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room10/4/24 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger10/5/24 - Monticello, KY - Black Mountain Jamboree10/6/24 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West10/9/24 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater10/10/24 - Austin, TX - Mohawk10/11/24 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall*10/14/24 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up10/15/24 - Anaheim, CA - Parish At House Of Blues10/16/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour10/17/24 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel10/19/24 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's10/20/24 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater10/22/24 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theater10/24/24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue10/25/24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*Supporting St. Paul & The Broken BonesTHE HEAVY HEAVY UK IN-STORE DATES9/7/24 - Brighton, UK - Patterns9/8/24 - London UK - Rough Trade East9/9/24 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade9/10/24 - Nottingham UK - Rough Trade Nottingham9/11/24 - Leeds UK - Jumbo9/12/24 - Liverpool UK - Rough Trade Liverpool9/13/24 - Edinburgh Scotland - AssaiTHE HEAVY HEAVY EU/UK 2025 TOUR DATES2/7/2025 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F2/10/2025 - Paris, FR - Les Etoiles2/11/2025 - Ghent, BE - Wintercircus2/12/2025 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vrendenberg (Cloud Nine)2/14/2025 - Berlin, DE - Lido2/17/2025 - Dublin, IE - The Workman's Club2/19/2025 - London, UK - ScalaTHE HEAVY HEAVY US 2025 TOUR DATES4/27/2025 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush Pink Moon



