Andrea Bocelli Shines In Star-Studded Trailer For Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration From Mercury Studios And Fathom

Sam Wrench is a Grammy nominated & Emmy award winning New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mercury Studios and Fathom released the trailer for iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli's concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration. The film, which chronicles Bocelli's three-day July concert event in Italy honoring his 30th anniversary in music, is set to be released globally in theaters this November by Fathom. Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Lajatico, a breathtaking natural amphitheater in Tuscany, as Andrea Bocelli returns to his hometown to mark his 30th anniversary with a three-day concert event attended by more than 30,000 guests from around the world. The homecoming not only honors Bocelli's illustrious career, but it holds profound significance for him - Teatro del Silenzio is the very place where his love of music first began and where he holds annual concerts paying homage to his Italian roots.The once-in-a-lifetime concert showcases Bocelli's beloved and genre-spanning repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Brian May, Sofia Vergara, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, and more, as well as special appearances by Kim & Khloe Kardashian. With extraordinary staging, production and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli's sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience."Celebrating the 30th anniversary of my career at Teatro del Silenzio, a place that is so dear to me, with artists and friends was an honor," said Maestro Andrea Bocelli. "To be able to share this unforgettable event with the world in cinemas is beyond my greatest dreams."Directed by Grammy-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Billie Eilish: Live at The O2), the film is a celebration of an international icon and revered classical voice, with a grandeur and scale that reaches new heights."The film is a love letter to friends, family and Tuscany - a meeting of some of the world's greatest performers in a deeply personal and unmatched setting," Sam Wrench shared. "It was a dream to capture so many beautiful, personal moments and performances and I can't wait for everyone to experience it on the big screen.""It doesn't get better than Andrea Bocelli in the place of his birth, with friends, family and fans who mean the world to him. The sheer scale, creativity and artistry of this event are truly breathtaking," said Alice Webb, CEO of Mercury Studios. "We are thrilled to release Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration and share this once-in-a-lifetime performance for the world to enjoy.""After having the distinct privilege of seeing these amazing performances in person, I am honored that Fathom will be the distributor bringing this concert to fans worldwide," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom. "We can't wait to bring this experience to the big screen and to be a part of this historic, musical event."Bocelli's 30th anniversary celebration is set to continue with the release of his new album, Duets, out October 25th via Decca Records / Sugar Music.The 32-track collection includes many of Bocelli's most beloved collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Céline Dion, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Luciano Pavarotti, and more, as well as new superstar duets recorded especially for the album with Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, Karol G, Matteo Bocelli, Hans Zimmer, and more. You can listen to "Da Stanotte In Poi (From This Moment On)" ft. Shania Twain HERE and "Vivo Por Ella" with Karol G HERE. Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration is produced by Mercury Studios, Fathom, Maverick, Almud, and Impact Productions, and released theatrically by Fathom. Last year, Fathom released THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli, an exploration of the moments that define us, the songs that inspire us, and the relationships that connect us to what matters most. For more information on the Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, please visit https://www.fathomevents.com/andrea-bocelli-30-the-celebration/.With nearly 90 million records sold worldwide, and one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry, Andrea Bocelli has sold out arena-sized concert events and performed record-breaking live-streams. Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Sam Wrench is a Grammy nominated & Emmy award winning Director working across live events, music, documentary and branded content. Sam works in both the U.S & UK and is freelance. His Mary J. Blige feature documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and, after much critical acclaim, his 90' film capturing the amazing personal story behind Blur's unexpected recent reunion won an NME Award for Best Music Film. Features with Mumford & Sons as well as Biffy Clyro have also had critical acclaim. In 2023 he was Grammy nominated for Billie Eilish Live at the O2. He has created live performance films with Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and BTS, amongst others for most major broadcasters and platforms. In 2023 he directed Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour which, upon opening weekend, became the highest grossing concert film of all time. From artist centric documentary films for MasterCard to the world's first VR Single Performance Live Stream for Samsung with Years & Years. He has directed branded content for Footlocker, Adidas, Toyota, NBA, McDonald's and Converse amongst others. In 2023 he also delivered Brandi Carlile: Live at IMAX utilising an innovative one shot concept.



