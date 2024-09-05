Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 05 September, 2024

Tina Turner's Debut Solo Album Tina Turns The Country On! To Be Reissued With A Brand New Half-Speed Master Vinyl And Released On CD

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
352 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
235 entries in 20 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
223 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
452 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
668 entries in 27 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
239 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
409 entries in 22 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
380 entries in 26 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
185 entries in 21 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
278 entries in 23 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
252 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
240 entries in 16 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
181 entries in 3 charts
Gata Only
Floyymenor & Cris MJ
278 entries in 15 charts
Tina Turner's Debut Solo Album Tina Turns The Country On! To Be Reissued With A Brand New Half-Speed Master Vinyl And Released On CD
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of Tina Turner's debut album Tina Turns The Country On!'s 50th anniversary, it will be reissued with a brand new half-speed mastered vinyl and CD on 15 November. Alongside this celebratory release, Tina's subsequent three albums, Acid Queen, Rough and Love Explosion, are also being reissued on vinyl and CD for the first time in over 20 years. All four albums came during and after Tina's exit from the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and helped her find her own voice leading up to her 'Private Dancer' breakthrough album.

Tina Turner marked the 1970s as a journey to self-discovery and musical triumph, having already solidified herself with the explosive energy and soulful intensity of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. Stepping away from the duo, Turner released her solo debut, Tina Turns The Country On!, in 1974. In an attempt to expand her stardom, Turner stepped into country music with her own soulful take on classics by Kris Kristofferson, Bob Dylan, Olivia Newton-John, James Taylor and Dolly Parton. Although the album didn't see chart success, it received a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female.

Turner continued to embrace her rock 'n' roll roots while exploring new sonic landscapes with the bold and daring Acid Queen (1975). Inspired by her role as the "Acid Queen" in Ken Russell's film version of The Who's classic rock opera Tommy, the title track is a gritty and raw reimagination of Pete Townshend's original. Turner embraced her character's fiery and defiant voice with visceral covers of The Rolling Stones' "Under My Thumb," The Who's "I Can See For Miles," and Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love." The album explored Turner's musical boundary-pushing and was a testament to her unique artistry.

1978's Rough saw Turner depart from the high-octane rock and soul sound of previous albums. Recently separated from her husband and musical partner Ike Turner, this album carved a new musical identity blending disco and blues with the opening track "Fruits of the Night" and Bob Segar's "Fire Down Below." Billboard dubbed the album as an "adventurous variety of old and new material," adding that Turner's "delivery has lost none of its snap and crackle."

Tina Turner entered 1979 with the eclectic Love Explosion, a harmonious combination of upbeat rhythms, soulful melodies, and Turner's ever-commanding vocals. The album allowed Turner to further pursue artistic freedom while maintaining her reputation as a dynamic and energetic performer. She worked with French disco pioneer Alex R. Costandinos to compile funk and soul-inspired renditions of Patti LaBelle's "I See Home" and Dusty Springfield's "Just a Little Lovin'."

Tina's early career in the 1970s is a declaration of her resilience and newfound freedom, with sultry grooves and introspective lyrics capturing her progression as an artist.

Tracklisting:
Tina Turns the Country On!
Bayou Song
Help Me Make It Through The Night
Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You
If You Love Me (Let Me Know)
He Belongs to Me
Don't Talk Now
Long Long Time
I'm Moving On
There'll Always Be Music
The Love That Lights Our Way

Acid Queen
Under My Thumb
Let's Spend the Night Together
Acid Queen
I Can See For Miles
Whole Lotta Love
Baby - Get It On
Bootsey Whitelaw
Pick Me Tonight
Rockin' And Rollin'

Rough
Fruits of the Night
The Bitch is Back
The Woman I'm Supposed to Be
Viva La Money
Funny How Time Slips Away
Earthquake & Hurricane
Root, Toot Undisputable Rock 'n' Roller
Fire Down Below
Sometimes When We Touch
A Woman in a Man's World
Night Time is the Right Time

Love Explosion
Love Explosion
Fool For Your Love
Sunset on Sunset
Music Keeps Me Dancin'
I See Home
Backstabbers
Just a Little Lovin' (Early in the Morning)
You Got What I'm Gonna Get
On the Radio






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0042670 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0063638687133789 secs