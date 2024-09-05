Tina Turner's Debut Solo Album Tina Turns The Country On! To Be Reissued With A Brand New Half-Speed Master Vinyl And Released On CD









1978's Rough saw Turner depart from the high-octane rock and soul sound of previous albums. Recently separated from her husband and musical partner Ike Turner, this album carved a new musical identity blending disco and blues with the opening track "Fruits of the Night" and Bob Segar's "Fire Down Below." Billboard dubbed the album as an "adventurous variety of old and new material," adding that Turner's "delivery has lost none of its snap and crackle."







Tina's early career in the 1970s is a declaration of her resilience and newfound freedom, with sultry grooves and introspective lyrics capturing her progression as an artist.



In celebration of Tina Turner's debut album Tina Turns The Country On!'s 50th anniversary, it will be reissued with a brand new half-speed mastered vinyl and CD on 15 November. Alongside this celebratory release, Tina's subsequent three albums, Acid Queen, Rough and Love Explosion, are also being reissued on vinyl and CD for the first time in over 20 years. All four albums came during and after Tina's exit from the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and helped her find her own voice leading up to her 'Private Dancer' breakthrough album. Tina Turner marked the 1970s as a journey to self-discovery and musical triumph, having already solidified herself with the explosive energy and soulful intensity of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. Stepping away from the duo, Turner released her solo debut, Tina Turns The Country On!, in 1974. In an attempt to expand her stardom, Turner stepped into country music with her own soulful take on classics by Kris Kristofferson, Bob Dylan, Olivia Newton-John, James Taylor and Dolly Parton. Although the album didn't see chart success, it received a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female.Turner continued to embrace her rock 'n' roll roots while exploring new sonic landscapes with the bold and daring Acid Queen (1975). Inspired by her role as the "Acid Queen" in Ken Russell's film version of The Who's classic rock opera Tommy, the title track is a gritty and raw reimagination of Pete Townshend's original. Turner embraced her character's fiery and defiant voice with visceral covers of The Rolling Stones' "Under My Thumb," The Who's "I Can See For Miles," and Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love." The album explored Turner's musical boundary-pushing and was a testament to her unique artistry.1978's Rough saw Turner depart from the high-octane rock and soul sound of previous albums. Recently separated from her husband and musical partner Ike Turner, this album carved a new musical identity blending disco and blues with the opening track "Fruits of the Night" and Bob Segar's "Fire Down Below." Billboard dubbed the album as an "adventurous variety of old and new material," adding that Turner's "delivery has lost none of its snap and crackle." Tina Turner entered 1979 with the eclectic Love Explosion, a harmonious combination of upbeat rhythms, soulful melodies, and Turner's ever-commanding vocals. The album allowed Turner to further pursue artistic freedom while maintaining her reputation as a dynamic and energetic performer. She worked with French disco pioneer Alex R. Costandinos to compile funk and soul-inspired renditions of Patti LaBelle's "I See Home" and Dusty Springfield's "Just a Little Lovin'."Tina's early career in the 1970s is a declaration of her resilience and newfound freedom, with sultry grooves and introspective lyrics capturing her progression as an artist.Tracklisting:Tina Turns the Country On!Bayou SongHelp Me Make It Through The Night Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With YouIf You Love Me (Let Me Know)He Belongs to MeDon't Talk NowLong Long TimeI'm Moving OnThere'll Always Be MusicThe Love That Lights Our WayAcid QueenUnder My ThumbLet's Spend the Night TogetherAcid QueenI Can See For MilesWhole Lotta LoveBaby - Get It OnBootsey WhitelawPick Me TonightRockin' And Rollin'RoughFruits of the NightThe Bitch is BackThe Woman I'm Supposed to BeViva La MoneyFunny How Time Slips AwayEarthquake & HurricaneRoot, Toot Undisputable Rock 'n' RollerFire Down BelowSometimes When We TouchA Woman in a Man's WorldNight Time is the Right TimeLove ExplosionLove ExplosionFool For Your LoveSunset on Sunset Music Keeps Me Dancin'I See HomeBackstabbersJust a Little Lovin' (Early in the Morning)You Got What I'm Gonna Get




