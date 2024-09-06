Jim Gaffigan, Norah Jones, Mark Normand, DJ Questlove, Patti Scialfa, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart And More To Take The Stage At The Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts On November 11, 2024





"For 17 years, at each Stand Up for Heroes, I've been impressed to see so many come together to honor the bravery and resilience of our veterans," said Bob Woodruff, ABC Correspondent and Co-Founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Our 18th event will be another outstanding tribute to those who served and a reminder to all of us of the debt we owe them and their families for their service and sacrifices."



In 2007, New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox partnered with Bob and Lee Woodruff to create this special event as a tribute to impacted veterans and their loved ones. Since its inception, Stand Up for Heroes has raised $84 million to date to help all veterans and military families have successful futures. Over the past 17 years, comedians and performers including Stephen Colbert, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Jim Gaffigan, Whoopi Goldberg, The Lumineers, John Mayer, John Mellencamp, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, Tracy Morgan, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O'Brien, Red Hot



"Eighteen years of comedy and music have transformed into a powerful force for good. As Stand Up For Heroes celebrates its 18th anniversary on Veterans Day, alongside the New York Comedy Festival's 20th, we're humbled to once again unite comedy's brightest stars with a shared mission: to honor and support our nation's heroes. Together, we'll laugh, inspire, and invest in the futures of those who've sacrificed so much for our freedom," said Caroline Hirsch, Founder and Owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Board Member of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.



"Stand Up for Heroes, a night of hope, healing, and laughter to honor our nation's veterans and their families, fittingly takes place on Veterans Day this year," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "As a nation, it's our privilege and our duty to stand with them, and to ensure they receive the support they've earned. Our event is a powerful platform to help us spread that message."



"Our 18th Stand Up for Heroes promises to be another great evening of laughter, music, and entertainment, as well as a time to recognize our veterans, service members, and their families," said Suni Harford, Board Chair of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "With our event falling on Veterans Day, it's a perfect time to share our veterans' stories, and collectively honor them."

Stand Up for Heroes launched in 2007 as the brainchild of Bob and Lee Woodruff and New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox and is one of New York's most anticipated nights of hope, healing and laughter, honoring our nation's injured veterans and their families. Since its inception in 2007, SUFH has raised $84 million to create long-lasting, positive outcomes for our nation's injured veterans, service members and their families. Stand Up for Heroes continues to expand and grow due to its remarkable success. Beginning at Town Hall, the event moved to the Beacon Theater in 2010, and to the Theater at Madison

