Leon Remnant Takes The Music Scene By Storm With New Single 'Walk On Water'

https://www.facebook.com/Leontheremnant/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising Philly Artist Leon Remnant is redefining the Philly music scene with his bold perspective on faith and passion in rap. His single " Walk On Water " sets a powerful new tone, showcasing his commitment to trusting in his vision and inspiring others to do the same.Leon Remnant is a Philadelphia-based artist known for his innovative sound and genre-blending music. With a growing fanbase and critical acclaim, he continues to make strides in the music industry. His latest single, "Walk On Water," marks a significant milestone in his career and sets the stage for future success.Known for his distinctive style from Lagos, Nigeria colliding his experiences in groundbreaking experiences in following his dreams and pursuits with rap in Philadelphia. With his genre-defying sound, " Walk On Water " highlights his evolution as an artist and his commitment to pushing boundaries. The single is expected to capture the attention of music enthusiasts and critics alike, further solidifying Leon's reputation as a rising talent to watch.Leon Remnant's latest single, "Walk On Water," showcases his distinctive blend of innovative sound and compelling lyrics, marking him as a fresh and influential voice in today's music landscape. The track reflects Leon Remnant's personal journey and ambition, serving as an emotional and motivational anthem designed to inspire others. Walk On Water " represents a significant shift in the rap scene, blending hip-hop with melodic tones to create a statement piece. Its infectious beats and powerful message highlight Leon Remnant's talent for merging diverse musical influences into a captivating and cohesive work in the rap scene. With its dynamic rhythm and emotive lyrics, the song is set to resonate deeply with listeners and solidify Leon Remnant's position as a standout artist in Philadelphia's vibrant music scene with realistic lyrical talent."My life is like an open book. Come and read the page" - Leon RemnantThe release of " Walk On Water " Is complemented by a visually striking music video that enhances the track's theme through creative fire and water elements. Filmed across three locations—Atlantic City, DC, and Philadelphia—the video vividly brings Leon's message to life. Just like the single, it offers a unique and engaging experience for viewers. Available now on YouTube. Walk On Water " is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Youtube. Fans and new listeners can experience the track and follow Leon Remnant's journey through his official social media channels and website.https://music.apple.com/us/artist/leon-remnant/978570971https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-IRm4tVKHEhttps://www.instagram.com/leon_remnant/https://www.facebook.com/Leontheremnant/



