Roy Hargrove's Crisol Grande-Terre Never-before Heard Album From Celebrated Musician And Composer Set For Release October 18





Showcasing Hargrove's red-hot playing, his superlative writing and the band's powerful singular sound, Roy Hargrove's Crisol: Grand-Terre (Verve Records) will be released worldwide on October 18th, two days after what would have been Roy's 55th birthday. The first track, from the never-before heard recording sessions, "Priorities," is available now and you can listen to the song and pre-order the album here.



Roy Hargrove was widely praised for his compositions and abilities on the trumpet and flugelhorn and The New York Times called him "…the most impactful trumpeter of his generation." Grand-Terre succinctly exhibits this talent alongside his "Crisol" or melting pot of long-time collaborators. This all-star group of Cuban, American and Guadeloupian musicians was the foundation to Hargrove's unparalleled approach to jazz and the mélange of musical genres that appear on the record.



This unique blending of jazz, afro-Cuban rhythms, soul, bop, and funk influenced a generation of jazz, hip hop and neo-soul musicians. From Kamasi Washington and Robert Glasper to D'Angelo,



Roy Hargrove's Crisol: Grand-Terre will be available globally across all formats (LP, CD, Digital) on October 18th.



Grand-Terre Tracklist

1. Rumba Roy

2. Audrey

3. Lake Danse

4. Kamala's Dance

5. B and B

6. Another Time

7. Lullaby from Atlantis

8. Afreaka

9. Ethiopia

10. Priorities New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In early 1998, fresh off their GRAMMY win for Best Latin Jazz Performance for their debut album Habana, Roy Hargrove and his incandescent group of musicians headed back into the studio to capture lightning in a bottle. Until now that recording, Grande-Terre, has never been heard.Showcasing Hargrove's red-hot playing, his superlative writing and the band's powerful singular sound, Roy Hargrove's Crisol: Grand-Terre (Verve Records) will be released worldwide on October 18th, two days after what would have been Roy's 55th birthday. The first track, from the never-before heard recording sessions, "Priorities," is available now and you can listen to the song and pre-order the album here.Roy Hargrove was widely praised for his compositions and abilities on the trumpet and flugelhorn and The New York Times called him "…the most impactful trumpeter of his generation." Grand-Terre succinctly exhibits this talent alongside his "Crisol" or melting pot of long-time collaborators. This all-star group of Cuban, American and Guadeloupian musicians was the foundation to Hargrove's unparalleled approach to jazz and the mélange of musical genres that appear on the record.This unique blending of jazz, afro-Cuban rhythms, soul, bop, and funk influenced a generation of jazz, hip hop and neo-soul musicians. From Kamasi Washington and Robert Glasper to D'Angelo, Erykah Badu and Questlove, all these artists—who are now household names—have been shaped by Roy Hargrove's music and what he cooked up in the studio.Roy Hargrove's Crisol: Grand-Terre will be available globally across all formats (LP, CD, Digital) on October 18th.Grand-Terre Tracklist1. Rumba Roy2. Audrey3. Lake Danse4. Kamala's Dance5. B and B6. Another Time7. Lullaby from Atlantis8. Afreaka9. Ethiopia10. Priorities



