Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 06 September, 2024

Roy Hargrove's Crisol Grande-Terre Never-before Heard Album From Celebrated Musician And Composer Set For Release October 18

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
300 entries in 23 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
371 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
248 entries in 20 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
231 entries in 20 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
247 entries in 21 charts
I Don't Wanna Wait
David Guetta & OneRepublic
219 entries in 19 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
193 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
342 entries in 16 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
684 entries in 27 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
473 entries in 26 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
179 entries in 16 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
198 entries in 21 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
386 entries in 26 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
264 entries in 18 charts
Roy Hargrove's Crisol Grande-Terre Never-before Heard Album From Celebrated Musician And Composer Set For Release October 18
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In early 1998, fresh off their GRAMMY win for Best Latin Jazz Performance for their debut album Habana, Roy Hargrove and his incandescent group of musicians headed back into the studio to capture lightning in a bottle. Until now that recording, Grande-Terre, has never been heard.

Showcasing Hargrove's red-hot playing, his superlative writing and the band's powerful singular sound, Roy Hargrove's Crisol: Grand-Terre (Verve Records) will be released worldwide on October 18th, two days after what would have been Roy's 55th birthday. The first track, from the never-before heard recording sessions, "Priorities," is available now and you can listen to the song and pre-order the album here.

Roy Hargrove was widely praised for his compositions and abilities on the trumpet and flugelhorn and The New York Times called him "…the most impactful trumpeter of his generation." Grand-Terre succinctly exhibits this talent alongside his "Crisol" or melting pot of long-time collaborators. This all-star group of Cuban, American and Guadeloupian musicians was the foundation to Hargrove's unparalleled approach to jazz and the mélange of musical genres that appear on the record.

This unique blending of jazz, afro-Cuban rhythms, soul, bop, and funk influenced a generation of jazz, hip hop and neo-soul musicians. From Kamasi Washington and Robert Glasper to D'Angelo, Erykah Badu and Questlove, all these artists—who are now household names—have been shaped by Roy Hargrove's music and what he cooked up in the studio.

Roy Hargrove's Crisol: Grand-Terre will be available globally across all formats (LP, CD, Digital) on October 18th.

Grand-Terre Tracklist
1. Rumba Roy
2. Audrey
3. Lake Danse
4. Kamala's Dance
5. B and B
6. Another Time
7. Lullaby from Atlantis
8. Afreaka
9. Ethiopia
10. Priorities






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0038481 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004082202911377 secs