Sting Unleashes New Single "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 17-time Grammy Award winning artist, STING releases his new song - "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)" via Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records. The correlating music video was also released today.
In "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)," Sting and his three-piece rock combo uncork a variation of what renowned computer scientist Dr. Godfried Toussaint called "The Rhythm that Conquered the World." From its West African origins and its "3-2 clave" incarnation in Latin music to its prominent feature in Bo Diddley's 1955 self-titled single, the "Bo Diddley Beat," by which it's also become known, has fuelled some of the most driving songs in the entire Rock music canon. Sting's new "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)" features a permutation of this very lively beat.
With formidable, musical contributions from Dominic Miller on guitar, Chris Maas on drums and Martin Kierszenbaum on organ, Sting sings, plays bass and applies his own electric guitar flourishes on "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)," his first new song since his 2021 album The Bridge.
The track - in which Sting growls a gritty, blues melody like his life depends on it - is a 3-minute and 22-second manifesto for his new "STING 3.0" three-piece configuration and the impending launch of his North American tour. The latter kicks off on September 17 and 18 with two nights at the legendary Fillmore Theatre in Detroit. Full tour itinerary below.
"I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)" was produced by Martin "Cherry Cherry Boom Boom" Kierszenbaum, mixed by Robert Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi.
"STING 3.0" TOUR ITINERARY:
Tue. Sept. 17 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit
Wed. Sept. 18 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit
Fri. Sept. 20 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
Sat. Sept. 21 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
Sun. Sept. 22 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
Tue. Sept. 24 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
Wed. Sept. 25 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
Mon. Sept. 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Tue. Oct. 01 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Fri. Oct. 04 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park
Mon. Oct. 07 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
Wed. Oct. 09 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
Thu. Oct. 10 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
Sat. Oct. 12 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
Tue. Oct. 15 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor
Sun. Oct. 20 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach
Tue. Oct. 22 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC)
Mon. Oct. 28 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
Tue. Oct. 29 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
Wed. Nov. 06 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Thu. Nov. 07 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Tue. Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Wed. Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
In Sting's distinguished career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards® and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man of The Police. A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, Billboard Magazine's Century Award and Kennedy Center Honours.
Sting's support for human rights organizations such as the Rainforest Fund, Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world's rainforests and the indigenous people living there.