News
Pop / Rock 06 September, 2024

Chris Thile, Hurray For The Riff Raff Perform NPR 'Field Recordings'

Chris Thile, Hurray For The Riff Raff Perform NPR 'Field Recordings'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Thile and Hurray for the Riff Raff each performed outdoors on the Aspen Ideas Festival campus in Apsen, Colorao, for NPR's Field Recordings series of shows given "out of the concert hall and off the beaten path." Y

Thile was in Anderson Park, joined by violinist Sofia Hashemi-Asasi, and students from the Aspen Music School to perform the third movement of Bach's Concerto for 2 Violins in D Minor, BWV 1043. He then gave solo performances of his own "Dionysus" and "Ecclesiastes 2:24," two pieces from his 2021 solo album, Laysongs.

Hurray for the Riff Raff, aka Alynda Segarra, was joined by guitarist Johnny Wilson in a meadow beneath the Elk Mountains to perform five songs from the new album The Past Is Still Alive: "Alibi," "Buffalo," "Hawkmoon," Colossus of Roads," and "Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive)." "What's really impressive is how full this music sounds with only two guitars and the occasional harmonization from Wilson, who sings at just the right moments and complements Segarra's melodic lines with perfect intonation," writes NPR's Suraya Mohamed. "Our Field Recording features stripped-down songs of love, loss and vulnerability from Hurray for the Riff Raff's ninth album, The Past Is Still Alive, one of our favorites of the year."







