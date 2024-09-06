Michaela Jae Unveils Spanish Version Of 'Green Lights'





Green New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the success of Michaela Jaé's latest single "Green Lights," the Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated actress, singer and activist unveils a Spanish version of the track entitled, "Green Lights (La Luz)." Produced by Micah Gordon (The Kid LAROI, Cautious Clay, Ellise), "Green Lights (La Luz)" was written by Michaela Jaé, Nick Smith, Juligan and GRAMMY-nominated Colombian songwriter/producer Daniel Guerrero (Shenseea, Coco Jones, Téo). The track also features additional instrumentation from Verdine White of Earth, Wind & Fire who played bass on the song.Of the new rendition, Michaela Jaé explains, "La Luz is an ode to my culture and community. When 'Green Lights' was first created, I had strong and high hopes of doing it in Spanish, having top tier instrumentation and production. So when Neal Pauge and Verdine White helped with the development of this version, I felt like it was at its best. Ironically we are releasing in Hispanic heritage month and I'm so happy I can say this one is truly for my Latino and Latina community!"Fan's can also watch/share the stunning Dano Cerny (Sia & Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora, Ava Max) directed video for "Green Lights". The video has already amassed over a million views.In addition, Michaela Jaé is set to release her highly anticipated debut album 33 on September 26. Over the course of ten genre-hopping songs, Michaela Jaé explores themes of self-discovery and resilience through the eyes of a cloned humanoid woman navigating an alien planet. Each song on 33 represents a different stage in Michaela Jaé's intergalactic avatar's journey, from the initial shock of waking up without a memory to ultimately finding acceptance and empowerment in her new reality. Through this fantastical lens, Michaela Jaé uncovers deeper human emotions and experiences, weaving an allegorical tale that parallels her own journey."I've always been very intrigued by 'chosen ones' like Neo from The Matrix or Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender," she explains. "Their arcs are so reminiscent of the divine stories in the Bible or in the Quran." She set out to create a character preordained for greatness who spoke to her own experience and settled on Michaela Jaé 33F7: "I want to create a deeply flawed but resilient hero that young people can look up to."Michaela Jaé's previously released club anthem "I Am" received praise from the likes of Billboard who proclaimed, "Get ready to hear Michaela Jaé's thrilling new song 'I Am' for the rest of Pride Month, because we've got an anthem on our hands, folks… the former 'Pose' star dives deep into an instantly catchy house groove, providing everything from a spoken-word, ball-style opening, to a delirious beat breakdown that will have you dancing the moment you hear it" while Out furthers, "['I Am'] is a vibrant and uplifting anthem that inspires self-affirmation and confidence. This record is more than just a song; it's a testament to her journey of personal empowerment and creativity."A New Jersey native, Michaela Jaé found her passion for music at a very young age, through performing arts programs in Newark and New York City. She later attended Berklee College of Music where she majored in songwriting and minored in performance. In June 2021, she released her debut single "Something to Say" while her Christmas song "Snow Globe" was released late last year. In 2024, Michaela Jaé is returning to music with enthusiasm and pride and will release her debut album later this year.Michaela Jaé is the first trans woman to receive a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her role as 'Blanca' on FX's "Pose," which also won her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in 2022. In 2023, Michaela Jaé was selected as the first trans ambassador for the prestigious beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury. She can currently be seen in Season 2 of Apple's comedy series "Loot," where she stars opposite Maya Rudolph. Most recently, the hit series was renewed for its 3rd season. In addition, Michaela Jaé starred on the latest season of FX's "American Horror Story," titled "Delicate," alongside Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.33 TRACKLIST:Wasting My Time Black Void (Interlude)Green LightsAll MineWhy Storm Brews (Interlude)I AmStarted FromForeverGreen Lights (La Luz)



