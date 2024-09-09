Luke Bryan Releases More Music From Mind Of A Country Boy Album "Country Song Came On" Out Now





Luke's current radio single "



Mind Of A Country Boy track listing/songwriter credits:

1. "Mind Of A Country Boy" (Luke Bryan, Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins)

2. "

3. "Country Song Came On" (Ryan Beaver, Dan Alley, Neil Medley)

4. "Pair Of Boots" (Bobby Pinson, Taylor Phillips, Tofer Brown, Jaxon Free)

5. "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" (Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem, Geoff Warburton)

6. "Kansas" (Chase McGill, Hillary Lindsey, Matt Dragstrem)

7. "

8. "Fish On The Wall" (Dallas Davidson, Chris Tompkins, Ben Johnson)

9. "She's Still Got It" (Rodney Clawson, Heather Morgan, Will Bundy, Jim McCormick)

10. "Closing Time In California" (John Byron, Mark Holman, Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill)

11. "For The Kids" (Luke Bryan, Justin Ebach, Brad Tursi)

12. "Southern and Slow" (Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson, Chase McGill)

13. "I'm On A Tractor" (Neil Thrasher, Lee

14. "Jesus 'Bout My Kids" (Jeff Hyde, Tucker Beathard, Ben Stennis, Brad Rempel)



Luke continues his "Mind Of A Country Boy Tour" this weekend with shows in Wisconsin and Indiana. Tickets for this tour, Farm Tour 2024 and



"Mind Of A Country Boy Tour"

9-5 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater

9-7 Noblesville, IN Ruoff

9-12 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9-14 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10-5 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center*

10-6 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena*

*Rescheduled dates



Farm Tour 2024

9-19 Grantville, PA Bow Creek Farm and Cattle Co*

9-20 Chesapeake, VA Heritage Park*

9-21 Marshville, NC Cox Brothers Farms*

9-26 Shelbyville, KY Mulberry Orchard

9-27 Millersport, OH Miller Family Farm

9-28 Smithton, PA Cunningham Family Farm*

*Never played before







During his career, Luke has amassed a total of 24 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales and 55.3M track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time with 86.5M digital single units and 16M album certified units for a total of 102.5M. He has placed 30 singles at #1, 17 of those Luke co-wrote, and he has accumulated 56 total weeks spent at #1 in his career.



Luke has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for



Luke recently received the ACM Lifting Lives Award. This award is presented to an individual who is devoted to improving lives through the power of music, has a generosity of spirit, and is committed to serving others as voted on by the ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors. While Luke's music has brought him worldwide acclaim, he's also well-known for his philanthropy with dozens and dozens of guest appearances, performances and more as well as through his Farm Tour, which is entering into its 15th year. The son of a peanut farmer, Bryan brings his shows to farms across the country. Since the tour's inception in 2009, he has awarded more than 80 scholarships, and the Farm Tour has raised enough money to, along with sponsors, donate more than 9 million meals.

In 2025 Luke returns as a celebrity judge alongside New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has released a new song today, "Country Song Came On," ahead of his Mind Of A Country Boy album due out on September 27. Written by Ryan Beaver, Dan Alley and Neil Medley, "Country Song Came On" is available HERE across all digital platforms. Pre-Order Mind Of A Country Boy today.Luke's current radio single " Love You, Miss You, Mean It " has fast tracked up the charts. Music Row's Bob Oermann claimed the song early on was "written with panache and hooks a-plenty" and that it was "hit bound."Mind Of A Country Boy track listing/songwriter credits:1. "Mind Of A Country Boy" (Luke Bryan, Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins)2. " Love You, Miss You, Mean It " (Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice, Jordan Minton, Rhett Akins)3. "Country Song Came On" (Ryan Beaver, Dan Alley, Neil Medley)4. "Pair Of Boots" (Bobby Pinson, Taylor Phillips, Tofer Brown, Jaxon Free)5. "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" (Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem, Geoff Warburton)6. "Kansas" (Chase McGill, Hillary Lindsey, Matt Dragstrem)7. " Country On " (Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, Styles Haury)8. "Fish On The Wall" (Dallas Davidson, Chris Tompkins, Ben Johnson)9. "She's Still Got It" (Rodney Clawson, Heather Morgan, Will Bundy, Jim McCormick)10. "Closing Time In California" (John Byron, Mark Holman, Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill)11. "For The Kids" (Luke Bryan, Justin Ebach, Brad Tursi)12. "Southern and Slow" (Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson, Chase McGill)13. "I'm On A Tractor" (Neil Thrasher, Lee Thomas Miller)14. "Jesus 'Bout My Kids" (Jeff Hyde, Tucker Beathard, Ben Stennis, Brad Rempel)Luke continues his "Mind Of A Country Boy Tour" this weekend with shows in Wisconsin and Indiana. Tickets for this tour, Farm Tour 2024 and Crash My Playa 2025 are available at LukeBryan.com"Mind Of A Country Boy Tour"9-5 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater9-7 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center9-12 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre9-14 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre10-5 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center*10-6 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena**Rescheduled datesFarm Tour 20249-19 Grantville, PA Bow Creek Farm and Cattle Co*9-20 Chesapeake, VA Heritage Park*9-21 Marshville, NC Cox Brothers Farms*9-26 Shelbyville, KY Mulberry Orchard9-27 Millersport, OH Miller Family Farm9-28 Smithton, PA Cunningham Family Farm**Never played before Crash My Playa 2025 is celebrating its 10th anniversary January 15-18, 2025 at the luxurious Moon Palace Cancún, a AAA Four Diamond Awarded resort. ACM-nominated Crash My Playa, has delivered sold-out concert vacations with country's biggest stars for a decade, and next year promises to be the most spectacular yet.During his career, Luke has amassed a total of 24 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales and 55.3M track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time with 86.5M digital single units and 16M album certified units for a total of 102.5M. He has placed 30 singles at #1, 17 of those Luke co-wrote, and he has accumulated 56 total weeks spent at #1 in his career.Luke has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters. In 2023, Luke was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in their 20-year history.Luke recently received the ACM Lifting Lives Award. This award is presented to an individual who is devoted to improving lives through the power of music, has a generosity of spirit, and is committed to serving others as voted on by the ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors. While Luke's music has brought him worldwide acclaim, he's also well-known for his philanthropy with dozens and dozens of guest appearances, performances and more as well as through his Farm Tour, which is entering into its 15th year. The son of a peanut farmer, Bryan brings his shows to farms across the country. Since the tour's inception in 2009, he has awarded more than 80 scholarships, and the Farm Tour has raised enough money to, along with sponsors, donate more than 9 million meals.In 2025 Luke returns as a celebrity judge alongside Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood, for the 8th season of American Idol on ABC.



