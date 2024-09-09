



18. GODSPEED New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The global superstar Camila Cabello releases C,XOXO (Magic City Edition) via Interscope Records/Universal Music. This version of her critically acclaimed album C,XOXO features four new songs, "baby pink" (feat. Eem Triplin), "Come Show Me", "Can Friends Kiss?" which Camila premiered live during her recent performance at Rock In Rio, and "GODSPEED." C,XOXO represents an evolution for the singer-songwriter, as she pushes boundaries with a project that is both musically and visually explorative, tapping into genres that extend beyond just pop and drawing inspiration from her Miami roots. C,XOXO (Magic City Edition) is a continuation of that evolution, as the four new tracks encompass the essence of the C,XOXO world sonically, lyrically, and aesthetically. The album was created with Producer El Guincho (FKA Twigs, Rosalía) and co-producer Jasper Harris (Jack Harlow, Post Malone) and Executive Produced by El Guincho, and is available now. See full track list below.In addition to the release of C,XOXO (Magic City Edition), Camila has also dropped the music video for "GODSPEED." The raw and vulnerable song is about growth, change, and letting go—letting go of toxicity, emotional damage, and situations that don't serve you. The video, which was directed by 91 Rules, metaphorically captures the song's meaning, as it begins by finding Camila singing in the ocean, naked, with her head above water. The video concludes with a night shot of Camila submerging herself under the ocean waters, unveiling a surprise at the end.Fans can catch Camila performing at the upcoming 2024 MTV VMA's Live on Wednesday, September 11th at 8pm ET/5pm PT.C,XOXO (Magic City Edition) Track List:1. I LUV IT (feat. Playboi Carti)2. Chanel No.53. pink xoxo4. HE KNOWS (feat. Lil Nas X)5. Twentysomethings6. Dade County Dreaming (feat. JT & Yung Miami)7. koshi xoxo8. HOT UPTOWN (feat. Drake)9. Uuugly10. DREAM-GIRLS11. 305tilidie12. B.O.A.T.13. pretty when i cry14. June Gloom15. baby pink (feat. Eem Triplin)16. Come Show Me17. Can Friends Kiss?18. GODSPEED



