Pop / Rock 09 September, 2024

The Dare's Debut Album What's Wrong With New York? Out Now

The Dare's Debut Album What's Wrong With New York? Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What's Wrong With New York?, the debut album from breakout star The Dare, is out today on Republic Records/Universal Music. The album is already receiving widespread critical acclaim, with The New York Times calling it "a love letter to being young and hedonistic in New York" and "a tight 10-song flex of Smith's formidable production skills."

The Dare is fresh from kicking off his first ever North American headline tour with a sold out show at New York's Webster Hall last night. Stops on the completely sold out tour include Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and many more. See below for full tour routing and visit itsthedare.com/tour for tickets and more information.

What's Wrong With New York, recorded over the last year between The Dare's home and studio in New York, features The Dare's ubiquitous first single "Girls" - now a bona fide hit with TK million streams to date - as well as the previously shared "You're Invited," "Perfume" and "Good Time." The album includes further collaborations with Dylan Brady (100 gecs), Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Dua Lipa), Romil Hemnani (Brockhampton), Chris Greatti (Yves Tumor, Yeule), Isaac Eiger (Strange Ranger) and more.

The album comes on the heels of a whirlwind few weeks for The Dare, who earned his first U.K. #1 alongside Charli xcx and Billie Eilish with their track "Guess," which he produced for the deluxe edition of Brat. He's spent the summer opening for Charli at a slew of shows, most recently at her Boiler Room in Ibiza as well as at her first-ever Brat live performances in New York and Los Angeles.

The Dare is the solo project of vocalist, songwriter and producer Harrison Patrick Smith. Bursting onto the scene with "Girls," his much lauded The Sex EP drew widespread praise from critics and fellow artists alike. His explosive live shows have sold out across North America and Europe, and his legendary DJ sets, honed at his signature downtown Manhattan party Freakquencies, have soundtracked parties for Gucci, Celine and many more. He has shared stages and collaborated with Charli xcx, Yves Tumor, Water From Your Eyes and a host of others.

THE DARE—WHAT'S WRONG WITH NEW YORK?
1. Open Up
2. Good Time
3. Perfume
4. Girls
5. I Destroyed Disco
6. You're Invited
7. All Night
8. Elevation
9. Movement
10. You Can Never Go Home

THE DARE LIVE:
September 5—New York, NY—Webster Hall
September 6—Toronto, ON—Velvet Underground
September 7—Montreal, QC—Palomosa Festival (Parc Jean Drapeau)
September 10—Cambridge, MA—Sonia
September 11—Washington, DC—Atlantis
September 12—Philadelphia, PA—Johnny Brenda's
September 14—Detroit, MI—El Club (Freakquencies)
September 15—Chicago, IL—Sleeping Village
September 17—Denver, CO—Hi Dive
September 18—Salt Lake City, UT—Kilby Court
September 20—Vancouver, BC—Fortune Sound Club
September 21—Seattle, WA—Neumos
September 22—Portland, OR—Holocene
September 26—San Francisco, CA—New Parish
September 27—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theater






