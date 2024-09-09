The Dare's Debut Album What's Wrong With New York? Out Now





The Dare is fresh from kicking off his first ever North American headline tour with a sold out show at New York's Webster Hall last night. Stops on the completely sold out tour include Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and many more. See below for full tour routing and visit itsthedare.com/tour for tickets and more information.



What's Wrong With New York, recorded over the last year between The Dare's home and studio in New York, features The Dare's ubiquitous first single "



The album comes on the heels of a whirlwind few weeks for The Dare, who earned his first U.K. #1 alongside Charli xcx and



The Dare is the solo project of vocalist, songwriter and producer Harrison Patrick Smith. Bursting onto the scene with "Girls," his much lauded The Sex EP drew widespread praise from critics and fellow artists alike. His explosive live shows have sold out across North



THE DARE—WHAT'S WRONG WITH NEW YORK?

1. Open Up

2. Good Time

3. Perfume

4. Girls

5. I Destroyed Disco

6. You're Invited

7. All Night

8. Elevation

9. Movement

10. You Can Never Go Home



THE DARE LIVE:





























