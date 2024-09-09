Finish Ticket Release New Album 'Echo Afternoon'; Share Video For "Bad Times"





FINISH TICKET have shared a new music video for "Bad Times," a song which inspires hope in finding happiness and love after overcoming past failed relationships and dark times. The band recently encountered some "bad times" of their own after their tour van died while they were en route for the first night of their tour with Nico Vega in July. Hoye was able to overcome the hiccup and hitch a ride with Nico Vega and complete the tour solo with just an acoustic guitar. Watch the "Bad Times" music video now via YouTube HERE or streaming below.

"This album was difficult for us," shares vocalist Brendan Hoye. "Many walls to scale and pits to climb from. We are relieved and proud to have it out in the world, and have our family, friends, and fans to thank for sticking with us and supporting us through the process. We hope you enjoy this record. In our opinion, it is best listened to from sunset to dusk. And LOUD."



ECHO AFTERNOON is available via CD, Vinyl, and digital download. Get it now at https://finishticket.ffm.to/echoafternoon



FINISH TICKET - Hoye, Alex DiDonato (guitar), Gabe Stein (drums), and Ryan Blair (bass) - made their debut late-night TV performance on "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" following the release of their 2014 debut album



In 2019, FINISH TICKET self-released their hit track "Dream Song," which garnered over 4.2 million streams and saw the band embark on a successful headlining tour, selling out multiple venues across the country. Then COVID hit in 2020 and brought everything to a halt.



