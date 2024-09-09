Linkin Park Share New Music And Tour Dates





The iconic band shared a deluge of treats for fans: a new single and video for "The Emptiness Machine," plus a global livestream performance, and the launch of 6 upcoming arena shows in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogota as part of the From Zero World Tour. LP Underground fan club exclusive pre-sales start



These surprises herald the arrival of LINKIN PARK's first album since 2017, FROM ZERO, on November 15. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE via Warner Records.



Without expectations, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell, and Hahn quietly began meeting up again in recent years. Rather than "trying to restart the band," their instinct was to simply spend more time together, and reconnect with the creativity and camaraderie that has been at the core of their friendship since college. During this time, they invited various friends and cohorts to join them in the studio; among the guests, they found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain. A natural chemistry drew these musicians back into its gravitational pull as they logged more and more hours in the studio. It was the sound of lifelong musicians rediscovering the uncontainable energy of a new beginning once again. Over this season, FROM ZERO was born.



About the new era, Shinoda stated, "Before LINKIN PARK, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we're currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what LINKIN PARK has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."



Right out of the gate, "The Emptiness Machine" channels the DNA of LINKIN PARK, harnessing the band's explosive energy and retaining the hallmarks of their instantly identifiable and inimitable sound. A chameleonic and catchy anthem, Shinoda's hypnotic melodies hand off to Armstrong's blistering chorus, over distorted riffs and head-nodding drums.



Shinoda elaborated, "The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we've made together. We're weaving together the sonic touchpoints we've been known for and still exploring new ones."



Ultimately, with FROM ZERO, the band is looking to harness the purest energy of their past, present, and future. The new era has officially begun.



FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2024











November 11, 2024 | Coliseo Medplus - Bogota, Colombia



FROM ZERO TRACKLIST:

From Zero (Intro)

The Emptiness Machine

Cut The Bridge



Over Each Other

Casualty

Overflow

Two Faced

Stained

IGYEIH

Good Things Go



LINKIN PARK emerged as an innovative musical force and are one of the best-selling artists of the last twenty years. Their RIAA Diamond-certified full-length debut, Hybrid Theory, stands out as the "best selling debut of the 21st century," while landmark sophomore album Meteora bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 before going 8X-Platinum in the U.S. The band's worldwide sales across the entire catalog eclipses 100 million, and among numerous accolades and honors, they have garnered 2 GRAMMY® Awards, 5 American Music Awards, 4 MTV VMA Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards and 3 World Music Awards. Selling out stadiums worldwide, they've headlined the largest festivals globally and also remain the first and only Western rock band to play a five-stadium tour in China. 2017's One More Light marked their fifth #1 debut on the Billboard 200. In 2020, the band celebrated their groundbreaking debut album, Hybrid Theory, by releasing a comprehensive 20th anniversary edition super deluxe box set which features their RIAA Diamond-certified single "In The End." In 2023, the band released Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, which topped the charts and featured the newly-uncovered song "Lost." The emotionally charged single was originally recorded during sessions for their second studio album Meteora (2003), and soon after its 2023 release, "Lost" hit #1 at both Alternative and Rock radio. 2024 marked the release of their first greatest hits package Papercuts, featuring vault track " Friendly Fire " that similarly topped both the Alternative and Rock charts.




