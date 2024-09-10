The Tragically Hip Are No 1 At Rock Radio For The First Time Since 2009





The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a remarkable feat that echoes their enduring legacy, The Tragically Hip has reclaimed the top spot at Active Rock Radio in Canada, as tracked by Mediabase Canada for the week of September 8, 2024. "Get Back Again," considered by fans to be the holy grail of unreleased tracks, finally saw its release as part of the 'Up To Here' boxset announcement set for November. This milestone marks the band's first number 1 radio hit in 15 years. The achievement comes on the heels of the TIFF premiere screening of their docuseries 'The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal,' which has been met with rave reviews. The full series launches globally via Prime Video on September 20th in 240 territories.The number 1 single plays during the closing credits of the final episode and is available now through Universal Music - HERE: https://linktr.ee/thehipBassist Gord Sinclair shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Woke up to the news that Get Back Again went #1 at Rock radio in Canada! Thanks to everyone for all the support and for proving our DeLorean flux capacitor is now operational!"The Tragically Hip has been at the heart of the Canadian musical zeitgeist, evoking a strong emotional connection between their music and their fans that remains unrivalled. A five-piece group of friends including Rob Baker (guitar), Gord Downie (vocals, guitar), Johnny Fay (drums), Paul Langlois (guitar) and Gord Sinclair (bass), who grew up in Kingston, Ontario, The Tragically Hip have achieved both mass popularity with more than 12 million albums in Canada and over 2 million sold in the U.S, as well as peer recognition through 17 Juno Awards - picking up the distinguished Humanitarian Award in 2021 at the 50th annual JUNO Awards, which recognizes Canadian artists or industry leaders whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada and beyond. In 2022, they were inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame for Humanitarianism in pursuit of social and environmental justice. They had previously received a star on the Walk Of Fame in 2002 for Arts & Entertainment. Most recently, the band along with their manager, Jake Gold, received the War Child Canada Founder's Award celebrating over 20 years of support for the global humanitarian organization. The Tragically Hip's tireless activism and philanthropic pursuits have raised millions of dollars for multiple social and environmental causes, such as Camp Trillium, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Sunnybrook Foundation, WAR Child, the Special Olympics, and the Unison Benevolent Fund. Their studio catalogue includes their self-titled debut album The Tragically Hip (1987), Up To Here (1989), Road Apples (1991), Fully Completely (1992), Day For Night (1994), Trouble At The Henhouse (1996), Phantom Power (1998), Music @ Work (2000), In Violet Light (2002), In Between Evolution (2004), World Container (2006), We Are The Same (2009), Now For Plan A (2012), Man Machine Poem (2016) and Saskadelphia (2021). A National Celebration was the final show of The Tragically Hip's Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on August 20th, 2016, at the K-Rock Centre in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario, and is their last performance as a five-piece band. Through their career the band became a cultural touchstone in Canada, who despite their accolades and numerous recognitions, will always be proudest of the humanitarian work they have done over the years through numerous charitable organizations and causes. The legacy of the band's frontman, the late Gord Downie, continues with The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, which aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.



