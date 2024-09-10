Pete Townshend The Final In The Series Of New Limited Edition Half Speed Mastered Albums





These limited-edition black vinyl versions have been mastered by long-time Who engineer Jon Astley and cut for vinyl by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with a half-speed mastering technique which produces a superior vinyl cut and are packaged with obi strips and certificates of authenticity.



Initially released in 1989, The Iron Man: The Musical by Pete Townshend is an adaptation of Ted Hughes' famous short story, The Iron Man. The album was produced and mainly composed and performed by Townshend but also features performances from



Psychoderelict, released in 1993, is Pete's last solo album to date. Structured like a radio play with dialogue, it follows Ray High, a reclusive 60s rock star who resurfaced in Townshend's novella 'The Boy Who Heard Music' and in the mini rock opera Wire & Glass, the centrepiece of The Who's Endless Wire album. This Half-Speed Master is presented without the dialogue of the original album and is making its vinyl debut.





PETE TOWNSHEND THE IRON MAN THE MUSICAL BY PETE TOWNSHEND

HALF SPEED MASTERED VINYL TRACK LIST



SIDE 1

Pete Townshend With Deborah Conway - I Won't Run Anymore

John Lee Hooker - Over the Top



The Who - Dig

Pete Townshend - A Friend Is a Friend

John Lee Hooker - I Eat



SIDE 2

Pete Townshend With Deborah Conway and Chyna - All Shall Be Well

Pete Townshend - Was There Life



Pete Townshend - A Fool Says...

The Who - Fire

Chyna With Pete Townshend and Nicola Emmanuel - New Life / Reprise



PETE TOWNSHEND PSYCHODERELICT (MUSIC ONLY)

HALF SPEED MASTERED VINYL TRACK LIST



SIDE 1

English Boy

Meher Baba M3

Let's Get Pretentious

Meher Baba M4

Early Morning Dreams



SIDE 2

I Want That Thing

Outlive The Dinosaur

Now And Then



SIDE 3

I Am Afraid

Don't Try To Make Me Real

Predictable

Flame



SIDE 4

Vivaldi - Meher Baba M5

Fake It

