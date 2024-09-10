The Weeknd Debuts Never-Before-Seen Production During Electrifying One-Night-Only Performance In Sao Paulo, Brazil





As a global ambassador for the UN World Food Programme and named Humanitarian of the Year by BMAC, he has donated over $9 million to various charities from 2020 to now, including $2 million to help with the crisis in Ethiopia and $4.5 million to feed millions in Gaza through his XO Humanitarian Fund via the UN WFP. His continuous record-breaking charts, sales, and streams, headlining the biggest festivals and selling out stadiums globally, including the 2020 Super Bowl, along with his mysterious public persona, solidify The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The diamond-certified global superstar The Weeknd debuted never-before-seen production to over 70,000 fans during his sold-out one-night-only event in São Paulo, Brazil at Estádio MorumBI. Special guest Playboi Carti came out to perform two songs before Anitta surprised audiences by appearing on top of the ancient building on stage disguised as one of The Weeknd's dancers.Once The Weeknd concluded the show, a massive fleet of 150 drones appeared in the sky, spelling out the name of his highly anticipated next project, Hurry Up Tomorrow. With Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd presents the culmination of his trilogy of studio albums, following Dawn FM (2022) and After Hours (2020). This album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment.Today the enigmatic artist officially unveiled the cover art of his heavily anticipated upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, available for vinyl and CD pre-order here. In celebration of his special one-night-only São Paulo Brazil concert, The Weekend released a limited-edition XO merch collection, with 10% of net proceeds from all sales being donated to the BrazilFoundation's Brazilian Soul FundAs part of The Weeknd's São Paulo takeover this week, a huge projection of the artist was displayed on the historic Farol Santander building on the evening of September 5th, heightening the anticipation for The Weeknd's arrival and show on September 7th.The São Paulo performance, produced by Live Nation, followed The Weeknd's record-breaking 2022/2023 After Hours Til Dawn Tour which saw incredible success across North America, Europe, the UK and Latin America with over 60 sold-out stadium dates with over 3 million attendees. The tour also included two stadium dates in São Paulo at Allianz Parque last October. Next month, The Weeknd heads to Australia to perform four shows across Melbourne and Sydney.United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye again partnered with the U.N. World Food Programme to contribute funds from the São Paulo show to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization's response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis. $1 local equivalent from each ticket sold has gone to this important cause.Filtering R&B and pop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd took over popular music and culture on his own terms. The multi-platinum and 7x Diamond certified star is one of the world's most listened-to artists on Spotify, boasting 104.4 million monthly listeners and holding the record for the highest number of monthly listeners for over two years. In 2023, the Guinness Book of World Records named him "The Most Popular Artist in the World." His 2020 album " After Hours " is the #1 most streamed R&B album of all time, followed by his 2016 album " Starboy " at #2. His record-breaking single " Blinding Lights " went RIAA-certified Diamond and was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker's 1960 hit "The Twist."Alongside impressive music stats, he's Emmy and Oscar nominated and has graced the covers of TIME, Vanity Fair, W, Forbes, Variety, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Harper's Bazaar, and GQ. His television performances include SNL, the 2020 Super Bowl, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, the MTV VMAs, the Grammys, and the AMAs. In 2022, he launched his first of three menacing mazes at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. His sold-out global 2022-2024 stadium tour has earned nearly half a billion dollars, with more dates to come.As a global ambassador for the UN World Food Programme and named Humanitarian of the Year by BMAC, he has donated over $9 million to various charities from 2020 to now, including $2 million to help with the crisis in Ethiopia and $4.5 million to feed millions in Gaza through his XO Humanitarian Fund via the UN WFP. His continuous record-breaking charts, sales, and streams, headlining the biggest festivals and selling out stadiums globally, including the 2020 Super Bowl, along with his mysterious public persona, solidify The Weeknd as one of the most compelling and significant artists of the 21st century.



