Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 10 September, 2024

Mike Teezy Premieres New Music Video 'I Feel Good'

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
372 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
249 entries in 20 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
232 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
474 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
685 entries in 27 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
180 entries in 16 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
301 entries in 23 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
199 entries in 21 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
248 entries in 21 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
386 entries in 26 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
265 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
247 entries in 16 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
182 entries in 3 charts
Houdini
Eminem
233 entries in 24 charts
Mike Teezy Premieres New Music Video 'I Feel Good'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mike Teezy has seen just about everything throughout his life. Since being immersed in a faith-based family who devoted themselves to the church, Mike took the events of his life, whether tragic or blissful and intertwined them with his love for music. Creating songs that were not only in his style but in a way that praises God, allows him to reflect and show the world the Word he grew up with. Since then, Teezy continues to explore genres with gospel-inspired lyrics, which consistently spreads positivity and a sense of determination.

Mike has a rap anthem of self-confidence in his song "I FEEL GOOD" as he recounts his positive energy and life factors. With the Lord on his side, he recognizes his blessings from basic needs to the massive success he has gained as an artist. A line of percussion and backing vocals pair perfectly with his ability to rap and harmonize. Mike continuously gives thanks for being where he is today and carries through by showing off his personality and optimism rather than slinking into sadness and despair.

Starting in a rundown hospital bed for the "I FEEL GOOD" video directed by Will Thomas, Mike is presumed dead as he flatlines in front of distressed doctors. But, he is much more than alive as he goes into a rap and shows off his dance moves. Despite a close call to death and dangers all around him in the city, he can't help but drop slick rhythms, causing even the doctors to dance. With vibrant colors and a choreography crew, Mike jams out but soon finds himself back without a heartbeat. A cliffhanger kicks off as a blue, illuminated leaf drops on his chest, transporting him to a nightclub while dressed head to toe in fancy attire.







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0042210 secs // 4 () queries in 0.003307580947876 secs