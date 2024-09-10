Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 10 September, 2024

Neo 21 Premieres Brand New Music Video "SGMA Remix"

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
300 entries in 23 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
371 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
248 entries in 20 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
231 entries in 20 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
247 entries in 21 charts
I Don't Wanna Wait
David Guetta & OneRepublic
219 entries in 19 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
193 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
342 entries in 16 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
684 entries in 27 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
473 entries in 26 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
179 entries in 16 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
198 entries in 21 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
386 entries in 26 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
264 entries in 18 charts
Neo 21 Premieres Brand New Music Video "SGMA Remix"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Neo 21 is a rising talent in the world of music and content creation, blending his unique sound with an engaging digital presence. With over five years of experience curating viral content and dropping infectious freestyles across social media, Neo 21 quickly gained recognition, securing a top 5 spot in a 2022 Nigerian talent exhibition from over 1,000 entries. Since moving to Bradford, UK, Neo 21 has carved out a niche in the Arts and Culture sector as a Product Manager while hosting a popular biweekly Afrobeats show on BCB Radio.

With a musical style rooted in Afrobeats, HipHop, and Trap/Melodic Rap, Neo 21's sound is a captivating blend of smooth melodies and sharp lyricism. Drawing inspiration from industry icons like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, and Gunna, Neo 21 delivers music that is both relatable and aspirational. His songs are crafted to inspire, with messages of hope, growth, and resilience—perfect for fans who seek meaningful, yet catchy tracks.

The "SGMA" Remix is a bold reinterpretation of an already powerful track by Dave & Jack Harlow. Inspired by the original's concept and visuals, which didn't get the widespread recognition they deserved, Neo 21 brings his unique flair to the remix. During a personal transition, Neo 21 used this project to process his life's direction, turning the track into a self-dialogue that allowed him to reaffirm his growth, decisions, and path as an artist.

The music video for Neo 21's "SGMA" Remix is a visually captivating piece, blending inspiration from the original Dave & Jack Harlow video with Neo's narrative and style. Set against iconic landscapes from Bradford, UK, the video reflects Neo 21's journey. Neo 21 adds his flair by incorporating a striking neon green tie, a pop of color in an otherwise black-and-white visual setting. This bold fashion represents his individuality and creativity, standing out against the grayscale backdrop as a symbol of his evolving identity as an artist. The black-and-white filter gives the video a timeless feel, while the neon accent brings a modern twist, mirroring the blend of old-school reflection and new-age energy in his music.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0042551 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045900344848633 secs