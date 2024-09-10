ViennaCC Releases Brand New Music Video "Weekend Mode"





The "Weekend Mood" music video immerses viewers in a captivating steampunk fantasy world. ViennaCC journeys through lively streets bustling with dancing crowds and uniquely designed steampunk vehicles. He takes center stage in a vibrant dance hall, surrounded by individuals dressed in intricate steampunk attire. Additionally, the video features enchanting scenes set in a garden adorned with colorful statues and blooming flowers, adding a surreal and artistic flair. Far from simply complementing the song, the music video enhances the overall experience, making the track even more impactful and memorable. VIENNA, AUSTRIA (Top40 Charts) Heinz Riemer, better known as ViennaCC, is an eclectic and wildly creative international pop artist whose vibrant musical output has captivated audiences around the globe. Based in Vienna, Austria, ViennaCC blends his city's rich musical heritage with a modern twist, creating a sound that's both timeless and fresh. Growing up in Vienna, the theater and music capital of the world, ViennaCC was immersed in a world of classical music, studying the works of Bach, Beethoven, and Mozart. However, it was his love for modern pop and influences like Britpop and Bob Dylan that shaped his unique creative style. After years of performing in Vienna's lively music scene, playing with various pop, rock, punk, and dancehall bands, ViennaCC has refined his craft into something truly his own.ViennaCC isn't just about music— it's all about delivering an unforgettable experience. With his bold style, magnetic energy, and knack for captivating audiences, he brings joy and excitement to every new performance."Weekend Mood", the newest single from ViennaCC is a lively, feel-good anthem that aptly captures the excitement and anticipation of the weekend. Opening with a whimsical steampunk organ reminiscent of an old-style European carnival, the song sets a playful tone from the start. Heavy drums soon kick in, driving the rhythm and keeping the energy high throughout. ViennaCC's expressive vocals bring the anticipation of the weekend to life, while a short rap section adds a fresh twist to an already memorable earworm. With catchy lyrics, the song celebrates living in the moment and embracing the joy of the weekend, kicking back, living large, and loving life!The "Weekend Mood" music video immerses viewers in a captivating steampunk fantasy world. ViennaCC journeys through lively streets bustling with dancing crowds and uniquely designed steampunk vehicles. He takes center stage in a vibrant dance hall, surrounded by individuals dressed in intricate steampunk attire. Additionally, the video features enchanting scenes set in a garden adorned with colorful statues and blooming flowers, adding a surreal and artistic flair. Far from simply complementing the song, the music video enhances the overall experience, making the track even more impactful and memorable.



