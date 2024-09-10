Top40-Charts.com
Pop / Rock 10 September, 2024

Bosco Drops All New Music Video "Shotgun Paradise"

Bosco Drops All New Music Video "Shotgun Paradise"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BOSCO's musical journey began at age five when his mother bought him a cheap Mickey Mouse guitar. From that humble start, BOSCO has traveled a long and diverse road, exploring genres like folk rock, pop, blues, jazz, and pure rock 'n' roll. BOSCO's artistry is deeply personal yet universal, making his music resonate with a wide audience.

With over 40 years of experience on stage and the road, his music and videos are a raw, unfiltered reflection of a lifetime spent pursuing artistic truth. As he continues to push boundaries, fans can expect a long list of new music and videos that capture the essence of BOSCO—the one and only—while continuing to evolve his sound and message.

"Shotgun Paradise" begins an exciting new chapter for BOSCO. It's more than just a song—it's the first in a series of stories, protests, and bold statements that showcase his unique voice. With a blend of rebellious energy and thought-provoking narratives, "Shotgun Paradise" sets the tone for what's to come. It's a full on, pedal to the metal rocker that showcases BOSCO's ability to rock steady and rock hard when called upon to do so.

What began as a raw expression of protest evolved into something more when director Jared Sagal took the reins for the music video. Sagal, known for his creative and unconventional approach, transformed "Shotgun Paradise" into a captivating soccer-themed video featuring the talented John Farnworth. In the video, Farnworth performs mesmerizing soccer tricks alongside a young boy, distracting people while the boy pickpockets them, creating a visual metaphor that complements the song's edgy undertones. While the video offers a playful and cinematic take on the song, the lyrics remain deeply personal to BOSCO, reflecting on a specific moment of violence and the broader themes of power and protest.







