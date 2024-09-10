Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 10 September, 2024

Nat & Alex Wolff To Support Billie Eilish On Tour

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
193 entries in 2 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
371 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
300 entries in 23 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
342 entries in 16 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
684 entries in 27 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
248 entries in 20 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
231 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
473 entries in 26 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
179 entries in 16 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
198 entries in 21 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
247 entries in 21 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
386 entries in 26 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
264 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
247 entries in 16 charts
Nat & Alex Wolff To Support Billie Eilish On Tour
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie rock band Nat & Alex Wolff, comprised of multi-hyphenate artists Nat and Alex Wolff, have been announced as direct support on global superstar Billie Eilish's "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR" produced by Live Nation. In tandem with the announcement, the duo also shared the news of their brand new single, "Backup Plan" out September 27th.

Earlier this year, Nat Wolff also starred alongside Eilish in her self-directed and feverish "CHIHIRO" music video, which takes viewers on a journey through the external expression of an internal push and pull, as our deepest feelings of fear, love, or desire inevitably catch up to us, no matter how hard we try to run away.

Nat & Alex Wolff aren't just your average artists; they're one of the most electrifying young indie rock bands around. As Billboard-charting musicians, award-winning actors, and talented composers, the dynamic brother duo fuses '70s-inspired rock with contemporary alternative sounds, forging exciting new paths while paying homage to the past.

"Backup Plan" is Nat and Alex Wolff's first release following their most recent album, Table For Two. Full list of tour dates below.

Full List Of Tour Dates:
Sun Sep 29 - Québec, QC - Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 09 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sun Oct 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed Nov 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Thu Nov 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Tue Dec 17 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0051939 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0036497116088867 secs