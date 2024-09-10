Top40-Charts.com
Selena Gomez Is Not Planning To Release New Music In The Near Future
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Selena Gomez fans are going to have to wait a little longer for new music from the superstar.
"I don't know if I'm ready, you know?" the actress and singer told Vanity Fair in a new profile. "It's a vulnerable space. Acting has always been my first love. Music is just a hobby that went out of control. Now it is a part of who I am, so I don't think I'm going anywhere. I'm just not ready yet."

This is consistent with previous comments from Gomez regarding her career path and future albums. Earlier this year, she told the hosts of the Smartless podcast "I feel I only have one more [album] in me."

Her most recent single, Love On, was released in February. A previous single was released in 2023. In 2021, she released her first Spanish-Language EP, "Revelacion". She released her debut studio album "Revival" in 2015, followed up by the release of "Rare" in 2020. She is the owner of the makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

Selena Gomez is currently starring alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu's hit comedy series Only Murders in the Building and will be seen later this year in the Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez. Gomez rose to fame playing the lead role of 'Alex Russo' in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.






