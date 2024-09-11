Sarantos Releases Emotionally Charged New Single And Video: 'I'm Sorry This Is The Life I Gave You'





In "I'm Sorry This Is the Life I Gave You," Sarantos bares his soul, addressing the feelings of inadequacy and failure that haunt him. In a candid statement, Sarantos shared the inspiration behind the song:

"My therapist says I try to be everything to everybody. It's true. I do. But most of the time, I feel like I'm a failure and nothing to everybody. So I wrote this song about how I usually feel—like I haven't given the people around me and the ones I love the most everything I should have given them. And for that, I'm sorry. I made this music video as a way to apologize to everybody I've let down."



The accompanying music video is a visual extension of the song's emotional core. Sarantos explains:

"At first, it was kind of like noise, then it started to have a story, and then the story started to make sense." The video draws viewers into the depth of his sorrow, regret, and search for understanding, adding a profound layer to the song's narrative.

"I'm Sorry This Is the Life I Gave You" is more than just a song—it's a sincere, heartfelt apology expressed through melody. With a wavering vocal performance and poignant lyrics, Sarantos delivers a touching and relatable message. The ballad, though short at under three minutes, carries a weight of emotion that lingers, building an atmosphere of melancholy that speaks to listeners' own experiences with regret and reflection.



Since launching his musical journey in 2014, Sarantos has been nominated for over 57 awards, amassing a loyal following through his distinctive ability to channel raw emotion into his music. His dedication to transparency and authenticity continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Sarantos' unique approach to artistry—releasing a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter, and poem every month—has cemented his reputation as one of the most versatile and hardworking musicians in the industry.

"I'm Sorry This Is the Life I Gave You" is available on all major streaming platforms starting today. For more information on Sarantos and to explore his full catalog of songs, lyric sheets, videos, books, and poems, visit www.melogia.com.



