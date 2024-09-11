Top40-Charts.com
News
Country 11 September, 2024

Tucker Wetmore Announces Debut EP 'Waves On A Sunset,' Due October 4, 2024



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tucker Wetmore delivered a special message to fans today with the announcement of his highly anticipated debut eight-song project Waves on a Sunset dropping Friday, Oct. 4. The skyrocketing country artist will release a new track, "Silverado Blue," this Friday, Sept. 13, delivering a sneak peak of what fans can expect from his first body of work.
"In a lot of ways, this feels like my introduction to the world, so I wanted to share some sides of me y'all haven't seen yet. I'll be giving you eight songs with five brand new ones," shares Wetmore. "The first one, 'Silverado Blue,' is dropping on Friday, and the rest are following on Oct. 4. This will also include 'Wind Up Missin' You,' which has changed my life, so I thought it was only fitting to name both my first project and first tour after my favorite line, 'waves on a sunset.' These songs have been mine for a while, but I can't wait to make them ours. Thank you all for everything, love you guys."

Waves on a Sunset Track Listing:
"Silverado Blue" (Written by Brett Sheroky, Tucker Wetmore, Dan Wilson)
"Wine Into Whiskey" (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Jacob Hackworth, Justin Ebach)
"You, Honey" (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Josh Thompson, Michael Lotten)
"Wind Up Missin' You" (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Thomas Archer, Chris LaCorte)
"Break First" (Written by Michael Tyler, Matt Roy, Lauren Hungate, Matt Dragstrem)
"When I Ain't Lookin'" (Written by Austin Goodloe, Thomas Archer, Michael Tyler, Tucker Beathard)
"What Would You Do?" (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Gabe Foust, Jacob Hackworth, Jaxson Free)
"Mister Miss Her" (Written by Blake Pendergrass, Jaxson Free, Chris LaCorte)

Recently named Billboard's Country Rookie of the Month who credited Wetmore for "reaching career milestones at warp speed," he will step into the circle tomorrow, Sept. 10, to make his Grand Ole Opry debut. The honor is something Wetmore has long anticipated, made all the more special by his grandmother sharing the news with him. Watch the heartwarming moment here.

The artist "at the forefront of country music's crop of newcomers" (Billboard) continues his rapid ascent, earning more than 400M streams since his back-to-back debut on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with "Wine Into Whiskey" and "Wind Up Missin' You." Now, his first single at Country radio, "Wind Up Missin' You," nears the Top 20 as momentum keeps building. "This guy is going to be a megastar. Get familiar with his name now," Barstool Sports predicts.

Wetmore's debut EP drops the same day as his first-ever headlining tour kicks off in Statesboro, Ga. The highly-anticipated and nearly sold out Waves on a Sunset Tour 2024 will hit 17 cities and feature direct support from Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders and Ashland Craft. Due to overwhelming demand, multiple venues have been upgraded and additional nights have been added in select cities.

Having notched back-to-back spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with his debut singles "Wine Into Whiskey" and "Wind Up Missin' You" and surpassing 400M streams in just six months, Washington-born singer-songwriter Tucker Wetmore is well on the way to becoming one of 2024's certified breakout country stars. Wetmore brought his music directly to the fans earlier this year on Kameron Marlowe's Strangers Tour, and this fall, he joins Luke Bryan on the country superstar's FARM TOUR 2024 before setting off on his highly anticipated headlining tour: Waves on a Sunset Tour 2024. Wetmore is currently climbing the Country Airplay charts as he nears the Top 20 with his debut single, "Wind Up Missin' You." Named Billboard's May Country Rookie of the Month, Wetmore is carving a path of his own in the country world: the 24-year-old's songs reflect his cross-genre musical upbringing, embracing all manners of country, reggae, rock and hip-hop, albeit anchored by classic country storytelling.
"These past few months have been some of the craziest of my entire life. My entire life has changed. I can't really even put it into words," Wetmore says of his meteoric 2024.

Wetmore signed a major-label record deal this summer with UMG Nashville in partnership with Back Blocks Music, had two songs featured on the star-studded soundtrack of Twisters ("Already Had It" and "Steal My Thunder" (with Conner Smith)), invited to make his Grand Ole Opry debut and is now setting his sights on his debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, due October 4.
"Everything's moving super swiftly," Wetmore says. "So just being happy is my goal. And giving myself time to sit back and think about all the blessings God has been giving me every time I open my eyes in the morning." Wetmore pauses and smiles. "Yup, it's safe to say I'm very blessed."






