Tucker Wetmore Announces Debut EP 'Waves On A Sunset,' Due October 4, 2024



"In a lot of ways, this feels like my introduction to the world, so I wanted to share some sides of me y'all haven't seen yet. I'll be giving you eight songs with five brand new ones," shares Wetmore. "The first one, 'Silverado Blue,' is dropping on Friday, and the rest are following on Oct. 4. This will also include 'Wind Up Missin' You,' which has changed my life, so I thought it was only fitting to name both my first project and first tour after my favorite line, 'waves on a sunset.' These songs have been mine for a while, but I can't wait to make them ours. Thank you all for everything, love you guys."



Waves on a Sunset Track Listing:

"Silverado Blue" (Written by

"Wine Into Whiskey" (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Jacob Hackworth, Justin Ebach)

"You, Honey" (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Josh Thompson, Michael Lotten)

"Wind Up Missin' You" (Written by Tucker Wetmore,

"Break First" (Written by Michael Tyler, Matt Roy,

"When I Ain't Lookin'" (Written by Austin Goodloe,

"

"Mister Miss Her" (Written by



Recently named Billboard's Country Rookie of the Month who credited Wetmore for "reaching career milestones at warp speed," he will step into the circle tomorrow, Sept. 10, to make his Grand Ole Opry debut. The honor is something Wetmore has long anticipated, made all the more special by his grandmother sharing the news with him. Watch the heartwarming moment here.



The artist "at the forefront of country music's crop of newcomers" (Billboard) continues his rapid ascent, earning more than 400M streams since his back-to-back debut on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with "Wine Into Whiskey" and "Wind Up Missin' You." Now, his first single at Country radio, "Wind Up Missin' You," nears the Top 20 as momentum keeps building. "This guy is going to be a megastar. Get familiar with his name now," Barstool Sports predicts.



Wetmore's debut EP drops the same day as his first-ever headlining tour kicks off in Statesboro, Ga. The highly-anticipated and nearly sold out Waves on a Sunset Tour 2024 will hit 17 cities and feature direct support from



Having notched back-to-back spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with his debut singles "Wine Into Whiskey" and "Wind Up Missin' You" and surpassing 400M streams in just six months, Washington-born singer-songwriter Tucker Wetmore is well on the way to becoming one of 2024's certified breakout country stars. Wetmore brought his music directly to the fans earlier this year on Kameron Marlowe's Strangers Tour, and this fall, he joins

"These past few months have been some of the craziest of my entire life. My entire life has changed. I can't really even put it into words," Wetmore says of his meteoric 2024.



Wetmore signed a major-label record deal this summer with UMG Nashville in partnership with Back Blocks Music, had two songs featured on the star-studded soundtrack of Twisters ("Already Had It" and "Steal My Thunder" (with Conner Smith)), invited to make his Grand Ole Opry debut and is now setting his sights on his debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, due October 4.

